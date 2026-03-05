3 Concordia Ends #14 Cowboys Season 65-53

Pictured is Abilene Senior, Taygen Funston, courtesy of Brad Anderson Reflector Chronicle

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowboys season came to an end Wednesday night in a 65-53 loss at Concordia. The Panthers got off to a fast start and didn’t look back. Concordia led 19-5 at the end of the 1st quarter and built a 20-point lead multiple times in the 3rd quarter. Abilene fought back to within 52-44 with 4:11 to play in the game but wouldn’t get any closer.

Abilene ended the season at 6-16. This season ended a remarkable streak for the Cowboys. Prior to this season, Abilene had 21 straight winning seasons. The Cowboys will graduate 4 Seniors Starters: Levi Evans, Taygen Funston, Landyn Rogers and Bennett Altwegg. They also graduate reserve Ian Plunkett. Abilene will return 6’3” Sophomore, Kolt Becker, who averaged 18.8 ppg and scored 414 points this season. He has amased 513 points in two seasons. They will also return 5’10” Junior, Wyatt Bathurst, who started 11 games this season and averaged 5.1 ppg. 6’3” Junior, Nolin Hartman and 6′ Junior, Jake Bartley will also return. They were some of the first players off the bench for Kyle Taylor this season.

#3 Concordia improved to 18-4 and will host McPherson on Saturday in a Sub-State final. #6 McPherson defeated #11 Ulysses 73-48 on Wednesday.

𝟰𝗔 𝗦𝘂𝗯-𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁

#𝟯 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮 19 29 50 65 – (18-4)

#𝟭𝟰 𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 5 18 35 53 – (6-16)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Kolt Becker 19, Levi Evans 8, Bennett Altwegg 8, Taygen Funston 7, Jake Bartley 4, Ian Plunkett 3, Nolin Hartman 2, Landyn Rogers 2

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮: Ayden Krier 22, Chane Parker 14, Isaias Irigoyen 13, Ian Loudermilk 9, Boone Richard 3, Kale Schroeder 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 & 𝗛𝗩𝗔𝗖 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior, Levi Evans 8

Senior, Taygen Funston 7

Senior, Bennett Altwegg 8