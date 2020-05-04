3-Car Crash Sends Man to the Hospital

A three-car accident at one of Salina’s busiest intersections leads to two citations and a passenger sent to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the accident occurred on Friday at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio St. and Magnolia Rd.

A 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by 56-year-old Susan Leidig, Salina, and a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by 17-year-old Emma Brady, Salina, were both stopped at the stop light facing east. A 2016 Chevy Malibu then crashed in to the back of Leidig’s vehicle, causing it to hit the rear of Brady’s.

The driver of the Malibu, 50-year-old Shannon Trimmell, Salina, says that she was allegedly reaching for something in the passenger seat and when she looked up, it was too late to stop.

There were no injuries in two of the vehicles, however, Leidig had a 72-year-old male passenger, who complained of neck pain as a result of the wreck. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Trimmell is cited for Inattentive Driving. Leidig is cited for No Proof of Insurance.

All three vehicle suffered minor to functional damage and were able to be removed by their owners.