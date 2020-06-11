3 Arrests in Massive Salina Drug Bust

Detectives with the Salina Police Department obtained warrants for multiple homes and a vehicle believed to be connected in the distribution of illegal narcotics.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that detectives obtained warrants for homes at 122 W. Kirwin, 210 E. Kirwin, 1208 Wilbre Rd., as well as a 2008 Buick Lucerne. The warrants were then served on Wednesday.

At 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers served a warrant on the vehicle which is owned by 37-year-old Lelondo Allen, Salina. Police observed the vehicle at Kwik Shop, 305 W. Schilling. During the search, authorities found six grams of marijuana, 28.6 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of suspected Black Tar heroin and 109 pills of Oxycontin.

Authorities then went to the residence at Wilbre Rd. and served the search warrant for the property where 39-year-old Rhonda Perry, Salina, lives. There, police found a baggie with methamphetamine residue in Perry’s purse. They also found 52.6 grams of marijuana in the woman’s closet and 9.9 grams of methamphetamine in her bedroom.

Finally, officers served a search warrant at the residence of 210 E. Kirwin, which belongs to Gregory Tucker, 42, Salina. After searching the basement, law enforcement found a baggie with 251.7 grams of marijuana, another baggie of marijuana had 68.8 grams of marijuana and a third has 45.3 grams of marijuana.

Police also found a container with 1.7 grams of cocaine, 84 packages of THC wax and six THC wax cookies.

Tucker’s residence is also located within 1,000 feet of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s schools.

All three involved are arrested and a facing numerous drug related charges.

Allen is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute opiates, three counts of no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Perry is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Tucker faces charges of distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

The search warrants were all conducted by officers, detectives, Drug Task Force and SWAT Team of the Salina Police Department.