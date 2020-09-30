2nd Guilty Plea in Robbery, Chase, Crash Case

A second Wichita man who was caught in Salina following a robbery in Newton has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McCallister’s office, 28-year-old Rico Montes pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

In his plea, Montes admitted he and co-defendant Jorge Correa robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main in Newton while another man waited in the car. Montes and Correa were armed when they entered the store.

Correa had a military style rifle. The clerk gave them cash, but Correa demanded more. While the clerk was getting money from her purse, Correa fired several shots that hit the ceiling, aisle displays and an ATM machine.

Investigators used surveillance footage to identify a license tag number of the getaway vehicle.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers later located the suspect car on Intestate 135 near Salina and began a pursuit. The pursuit ended with a crash near Salina South High School. Two people were immediately taken into custody. A third person ran north from the scene, away from the high school. After about 45 minutes he was located and taken into custody as well.

Montes is set for sentencing Dec. 16. He could face a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Correa pleaded guilty last week and is set for sentencing Dec. 8. He admitted firing several shots during the robbery. No one was injured. A third defendant, 18-year-old Jeremiah Urias of Wichita, who is alleged to have driven the getaway car, is set for a change of plea hearing Oct. 13.