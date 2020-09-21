2nd COVID Case at Salina Grade School , High School

A second COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a Salina elementary school and at a Salina high school, while another Salina high school has its first case.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a second case was confirmed Sunday at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School, and also at Salina Central High School. A case was confirmed Monday at Salina South High school, the first at that school.

Last week on Friday a case was confirmed at Meadowlark, and back on September 4th a case was confirmed at Central.

Overall, there have now been nine cases at Salina schools. They include:

One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020

One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020

One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020

One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020

One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020

One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020

One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.