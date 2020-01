Salina Police have identified a possible known suspect who allegedly stole $2,000 in coins from a home.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that sometime between 7am and 7:30am Tuesday someone entered a home in the 800 block of Beatrice Street and removed a bucket and a piggy bank full of U.S. coins.

The 34-year-old victim told officers he had at least $2,000 piled into both containers. There was no sign of forced entry.

Police are looking for a suspect in the case.