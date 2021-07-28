2ATVs and Go-Cart Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a trailer full of ATVs.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime around 6am Tuesday morning a black Chevy Silverado pickup hooked up the 18-foot trailer that was parked outside the fence at City Wide Storage, 440 N. Ohio and drove away.

Police say a 2007 Kawasaki ATV, 2006 Arctic Cat ATV, a Go-Cart with roll cage and a red frame 3-point sprayer were all onboard.

The trailer is tagged with Kansas plate: 807 MLK. Total loss is listed at $8,300.

Police are reviewing video surveillance and believe the black, Chevy Z71 pulled up next to the trailer on Monday afternoon to look it over before stealing it the next day.

Police are looking for the driver of this black Chevy Silverado Z 71 pickup