The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday, and by Monday morning two people on the list were caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the two arrests include:

Satterfield, Andre, Jerome

Thomas Jr, Jim, Earl

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,336 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

