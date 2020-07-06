29 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 29 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County which have been identified since the Friday report.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 173, with 101 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department.

Seventy people have recovered. Two people have died.

Health Officer, Jason Tiller wants to remind citizens that masks are a good idea and asks for citizens to make the right choice and wear a mask in public settings, continue to practice social distancing, avoid socializing in large groups, and wash your hands frequently. “All of us have the choice to do what is right, please mask up.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 16,901 cases and 280 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

The Saline County Commission would like to thank the public for the overwhelming interest that was received through expression of interest forms with citizens interested in serving on the Coronavirus Relieve Fund Advisory Committee. The Commissioners will appoint members to that committee at their meeting tomorrow.

Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right. Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: