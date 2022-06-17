27 Pounds of Marijuana and THC Found, Arrest Made

An Alabama man driving on I-70 Thursday was arrested after a large amount of drugs was found in his vehicle.

Willie Boswell, a 49-year-old man from Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested Thursday and is facing requested charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons and failure to signal a lane change.

Boswell, driving a rented 2021 Chrysler, was pulled over at mile marker 246 on I-70 at 2:30 p.m for a traffic infraction. Saline County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that a deputy smelled burnt marijuana from inside the vehicle during the stop.

A search was conducted, and about 15 pounds of marijuana packs were found. An additional estimated 12 pounds of THC wax and edibles were discovered as well. Brass knuckles were found on the driver’s side of the vehicle, too.

Boswell was booked into the Saline County Jail on Thursday. Four passengers in the vehicle were not charged.