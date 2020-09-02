27 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 27 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been 503 total cases, with 105 currently active. There are 389 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 43,940 cases and 458 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

The Health Department says they realize many citizens have become numb to the updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is not the time to ignore the public health messages and recommendations. The new cases in the last 48 hours are from a multitude of activities, locations, and situations. With children back in school and college in session, we all must continue to wash hands, stay home when ill, wear masks in public settings, and practice social distancing and continue doing what is right to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Announcements:

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a boil water advisory for Sundowner West Mobile Home Park. This advisory is not related to COVID-19. The advisory took effect on September 1st, 2020, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: