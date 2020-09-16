27 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 27 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been 610 total cases with 124 cases currently active. There are 477 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

* Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

* Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

Over the last week, they have seen large increases in the number of cases each day. These cases are ones that are from all types of exposures from gatherings, sports, educational facilities, travel outside of Saline County, as well as private businesses. We live in such a mobile and social society that when individuals do not take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, they also risk exposing others. We all have a responsibility to protect our families and community. Masks are just one part of the message to help slow the spread. Wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, avoid large gatherings, wear masks in public settings, practice social distancing.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 50,870 cases and 586 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

* Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill

* Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution

* Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings

* Avoid socializing with large groups

* High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs

* Wash your hands frequently