25 Years of Disability Support

An organization that assists the developmentally disabled celebrated its silver anniversary in Salina on Friday. Friends and supporters of Choices Network gathered for a ribbon cutting to celebrate 25 years of promoting and enriching the quality of life for individuals with disabilities.

One of four Choices Network owners Kenna Boyce tells KSAL News they want those with disabilities to be active members in the community of Salina. They offer many personal care services and allow careers for these individuals to accomplish. Those services include:

All pre-employment paperwork for your personal assistant (PA).

All payroll taxes including W2 forms, workers’ compensation and social security are processed for you along with all record keeping needed to comply with State and Federal regulations.

Timely payroll.

Time clock management.

Process background checks on all PA’s and keep them up to date as required by the State of Kansas.

Boyce says they offer residential day services, on top of making it fun by setting up vacations and trips for the disabled. She says their clients can choose to live in a single or group home and staff visits periodically for check ups or aid. For job information go to https://www.choicesnetwork.net/careers/

“The only disability in life is a bad attitude.” – Scott Hamilton Olympic gold medalist figure skater