25 New COVID-19 Cases in Saline County

Saline County has 25 new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, all of the new cases are associated with other positive cases.

The total for Saline County is now 215, with 143 cases currently active. Seventy people that have recovered, and two people have died.

Saline County continues to have a tremendous uptake in COVID-19 cases. An alarming amount of cases are having mild symptoms. Those with mild illness have continued to work or attend events then eventually get tested and are not staying at home and awaiting their results after testing. A portion of these positive cases report attending gatherings, parties, or traveling to sports tournaments while contagious. These events have been both inside and outside of Saline County.