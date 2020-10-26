24 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 24 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, including the 38 new cases there have now been 1,087 total cases, with 145 cases that are currently active. There are 929 people who have recovered, and a total of 13 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 7 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 78,676 cases and 976 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: