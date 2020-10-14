24 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 24 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 929, with 105 cases currently active. There are 812 people who have recovered, and a total of 12 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Saline County Clerk, Jamie Doss, announced that advanced in-person voting in Saline County will begin on Monday, October 19 th in the County Clerk/Election Office located at the City/County Building, 300 W. Ash Room 215. Citizens who requested advanced mail ballots, will be mailed out starting October 14 th .

