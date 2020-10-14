24 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 24 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.
According to the Saline County Health Department, the total for the county is now 929, with 105 cases currently active. There are 812 people who have recovered, and a total of 12 deaths.
Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 9 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
- Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
- Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 69,155 cases and 838 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.
Announcements:
- Saline County Clerk, Jamie Doss, announced that advanced in-person voting in Saline County will begin on Monday, October 19th in the County Clerk/Election Office located at the City/County Building, 300 W. Ash Room 215. Citizens who requested advanced mail ballots, will be mailed out starting October 14th.
- The Saline County Clerk/Election Office launched a new GIS mapping tool where registered voters can type in their address and view all candidates and links to their websites. https://sacoks.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0e240c0470c147e39eaba0c970603cc8.
Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:
- Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
- Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
- Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
- Avoid socializing with large groups
- High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
- Wash your hands frequently