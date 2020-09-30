24 New Positive Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 24 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there now have been 776 total cases, with 226 of them currently active. There are 539 people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center is reporting that they have 6 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The agency says COVID-19 testing continues to be a priority statewide and in our local community. Testing for COVID-19, in most cases, is reserved for those that are experiencing symptoms or are considered high-risk and have been a close contact with another positive case. If you are experiencing symptoms, you need to contact your primary care physician first to ask about the need for testing. If you are tested, you need to quarantine until your results come back.

CVS Pharmacy in Salina has testing capabilities, while limited and reserved for those that meet their qualifications for testing, is an additional resource for citizens https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing. They continue to work diligently with all of their partners to develop strategies for more community-wide testing.

The dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 59,749 cases and 678 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: