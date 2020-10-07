24/7 Travel Stores Help Fill Food Banks

For National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across Kansas collected monetary donations for local food banks at the register and matched donations for the first $30,000 donated throughout the month of September.

According to the company, through community donations and corporate matching dollars, 24/7 Travel Stores raised $57,996.25 for community food banks. These funds raised during the event can be used however the food banks wish – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries or other needs.

“Our store teams, partner food banks, local communities and customers stepped up in a big way in a year with big needs. We set out to double the impact of our Food Bank Fill-Up program, and we did just that by raising $57,996.25 this year compared to $24,092.78 in 2019,” said Ted Augustine, Manager of Growth and Development. “We are proud to be a part of our industry’s September Hunger Action Month efforts, but what is unique about our program, and what I think our communities appreciate, is all dollars raised go directly to each store’s local food bank.”

Participating food banks include:

Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County

Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County

Trego County Food Pantry

St. Joseph Food Pantry

Russell County Food Pantry

McPherson County Food Bank

Salina Emergency Aid/Food Bank

Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank

Community Health Ministry

Here are the over results of the effort:

Salina 24/7 Travel Stores raised $9,355.88 for Salina Emergency Aid & Food Bank

Abilene 24/7 Travel Store raised $8,273.29 for Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank

McPherson 24/7 Travel Store raised $8,224.63 for McPherson County Food Ban

Maple Hill 24/7 Travel Store raised $8,003.63 for Community Care Ministries in Wamego and Alma

WaKeeney 24/7 Travel Store raised $7,323.08 for Trego County Food Pantry

Colby 24/7 Travel Store raised $5,796.26 for Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County

Hays 24/7 Travel Store raised $4,196.38 for St. Joseph Food Pantry in Hays

Russell 24/7 Travel Store raised $4,109.02 for Russell County Food Pantry

Goodland 24/7 Travel Store raised $2,714.08 for Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County

24/7 Travel Stores has 10 locations to serve guests and travelers along the I-70 and I-135 corridors throughout Kansas. These stores are operated by local teams that live and shop in the surrounding area.