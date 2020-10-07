24/7 Travel Stores Help Fill Food Banks

For National Hunger Action Month, all ten 24/7 Travel Stores locations across Kansas collected monetary donations for local food banks at the register and matched donations for the first $30,000 donated throughout the month of September.
According to the company, through community donations and corporate matching dollars, 24/7 Travel Stores raised $57,996.25 for community food banks. These funds raised during the event can be used however the food banks wish – whether for operating costs, perishable groceries or other needs.
“Our store teams, partner food banks, local communities and customers stepped up in a big way in a year with big needs. We set out to double the impact of our Food Bank Fill-Up program, and we did just that by raising $57,996.25 this year compared to $24,092.78 in 2019,” said Ted Augustine, Manager of Growth and Development. “We are proud to be a part of our industry’s September Hunger Action Month efforts, but what is unique about our program, and what I think our communities appreciate, is all dollars raised go directly to each store’s local food bank.”
Participating food banks include:
- Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County
- Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County
- Trego County Food Pantry
- St. Joseph Food Pantry
- Russell County Food Pantry
- McPherson County Food Bank
- Salina Emergency Aid/Food Bank
- Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank
- Community Health Ministry
Here are the over results of the effort:
- Salina 24/7 Travel Stores raised $9,355.88 for Salina Emergency Aid & Food Bank
- Abilene 24/7 Travel Store raised $8,273.29 for Abilene Area Food & Clothing Bank
- McPherson 24/7 Travel Store raised $8,224.63 for McPherson County Food Ban
- Maple Hill 24/7 Travel Store raised $8,003.63 for Community Care Ministries in Wamego and Alma
- WaKeeney 24/7 Travel Store raised $7,323.08 for Trego County Food Pantry
- Colby 24/7 Travel Store raised $5,796.26 for Genesis Food Pantry of Thomas County
- Hays 24/7 Travel Store raised $4,196.38 for St. Joseph Food Pantry in Hays
- Russell 24/7 Travel Store raised $4,109.02 for Russell County Food Pantry
- Goodland 24/7 Travel Store raised $2,714.08 for Genesis Food Pantry of Sherman County
24/7 Travel Stores has 10 locations to serve guests and travelers along the I-70 and I-135 corridors throughout Kansas. These stores are operated by local teams that live and shop in the surrounding area.