23 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 23 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there have now been 562 total cases with 109 of them currently active. There are 444 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 5 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 48,386 cases and 511 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has launched a new business personal protective equipment (PPE) stopgap program. This program provides personal protective equipment to businesses experiencing delays in purchased equipment. Businesses that have ordered PPE but are experiencing a backorder or delayed delivery date on their purchase may access this program and expect delivery of items, if available, within a few days. Requirements include being and good standing with the Kansas Department of Revenue and proof of the PPE backorder or delay. To access the program and for additional information, visit www.kdem.kansasgis.org/businessPPE.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: