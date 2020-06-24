22 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Saline County has 22 new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the in Saline County Health Department the total for the county is now 77, with 45 cases that are actively being monitored.

All of the new cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolating at home.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 12,970 cases and 261 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19. “Younger patients often have mild symptoms and some are not even aware they are sick,” said County Health Officer Jason Tiller. “This is one of the reasons why it is crucial to maintain social distancing, wearing masks, and good hand hygiene practices anytime you’re out in public.” Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear 2-14 days after you are exposed. Symptoms can include the following:

Cough

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Fever

Muscle pain

Chills

Shortness of Breath or difficulty breathing

Stay home if you are feeling ill and call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms.