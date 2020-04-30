21st Saline County Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Saline County has recorded its 21st confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to the Saline County Health Department the latest case involves a male in his 30s with no known close contacts who is isolated at home.

Along with 21 confirmed cases, two people have died from COVID-19 related causes in Saline County. Saline County has tested 425 people total.

In central Kansas, new infection rates have been rising, but very slowly. As of Wednesday morning, Saline and McPherson counties continue with 20 cases of COVID-19, each. Marion County’s total stays at five, Rice County stays at three and Dickinson County continues with its two cases. However, Ottawa County did pick up a new case in the past 24 hours, as the county now has four cases.

Ellsworth and Lincoln counties still do not yet have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

A mobile testing site will be in Salina on Friday, May 1st and Saturday May 2nd. This is a collaborative effort between eTrueNorth, Walmart, and state and local officials.

To be tested individuals must:

Have a scheduled appointment trough eTrueNorth by visiting www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com or by call ing 1-800-635-8611

They will only test those that meet criteria.



Testing will take place in the lower parking lot at the Kansas Highway Patrol located at 2025 E. Iron from 10am to 3pm. Again, you must have an appointment.