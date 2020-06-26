21 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 continues to spike in Saline County. The Saline County Health Department reports 21 new cases.

According to the agency, there are 21 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Wednesday.

The total for the county is now 98, with 60 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department.

All of the new cases are associated with prior positive cases and all of these individuals are isolated. With all of the additional cases, officials were able to determine where the virus was contracted and have notified all close contacts that could have potentially been exposed.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 13,538 cases and 264 deaths statewide.

While the rise in case numbers is concerning, it is only one part of the overall picture that is used to make decisions,” said County Health Officer Jason Tiller. “There are three other data sets that are looked at. Those are the number of hospitalizations, the use of hospital resources since Salina Regional does get patients from other hospitals, and the number of deaths. Of those four, only case numbers have risen.”

Should businesses have questions about how to protect their employees and patrons; please contact the Saline County Health Department 785-826-6600. The Department will continue to work closely with businesses to help avoid any business closures.

Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right. Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: