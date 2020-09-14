21 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 21 new COVID-19 cases in Saline County.
According to the Saline County Health Department, there have been a total of 583,l cases with 118 currently active. There are 456 people who have recovered, and a total of 9 deaths.
Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:
- Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1
- Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0
According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 49,899 cases and 534 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.
Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:
- Stay home if you have any symptoms or are ill
- Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution
- Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
- Avoid socializing with large groups
- High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
- Wash your hands frequently