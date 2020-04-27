20th Saline County Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Saline County has recorded its 20th confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to the Saline County Health Department the new cased is a male in his 50s. He has no known contacts and no known travel.

“We have fielded several questions regarding what things will look like after the Governor’s Statewide Stay-at-Home order ends on May 3rd,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Officer. “We anticipate guidance coming from Governor Kelly later this week and we are assembling a task force to look at that guidance and what that means for Saline County.”

Tiller further emphasized that “while the Governor may start to loosen guidelines, it still will need to be a well thought out plan, step-by-step, and not all at once. We know that social distancing has tremendously aided in our ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Now, more than ever, we need to stay at home and be even more diligent in doing so. It is crucial for each one of us to do this, to maintain social distancing and wear masks for face coverings when going out into public for essential services. We will have greater economic recovery and a quicker return to normalcy when we stay the course. I know it’s tempting with the beautiful weather we have been having to go out into the world for non-essential tasks and not wearing masks. If we don’t stay the course, we threaten the health and life of ourselves, our loved ones, neighbors and all those in Saline County that is at the highest risk. We can’t let COVID-19 win.”

Symptoms for COVID-19 appear 2 – 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other rarer symptoms that may develop include malaise, sore throat, and diarrhea. If you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 between 2 and 14 days later, please call your medical provider.

At 11 am, the state reported the following in their daily release: