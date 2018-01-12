Salina, KS

$20K Jewelry Collection Stolen

KSAL StaffJanuary 12, 2018
Salina Police

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a gold jewelry collection that was hidden in a trunk.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 55-year-old woman contacted authorities after discovering that someone had removed numerous pieces of gold jewelry that had been stashed away in a steamer trunk at her home in the 2000 block of Ridglea.

The collection, which is valued at $20,000 included numerous gold rings, necklaces and bracelets.

Police have no known suspects and say the theft occurred sometime between last August and January 11.

