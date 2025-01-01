2024 Tourism Impacts on Abilene

As one year draws to a close and another begins, the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) celebrates another year filled with national accolades, exciting projects, and measurable economic growth. Entering her ninth year as Director of the CVB, Julie Roller Weeks reflects on the significance of tourism to Abilene ’s identity and economy.

“I’m so proud of our progress, and thanks to the work and support of many, the snowball keeps building, and good things continue to come our way,” said Roller Weeks.

A Year of Awards

If success is measured by recognition, Abilene continues to shine. In 2024, the city earned national accolades as a Top 10 Best Historic Small Town by USA TODAY and received top honors from True West Magazine as a Top 10 True Western Town of the Year and for the Best Promotion of a Historic Place.

Statewide, the CVB brought home the Travel Industry Association of Kansas Tourism Marketing Awards, winning:

Best Community Awareness Campaign (Medium Budget Category) for the World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button and campaign.

Best Collaboration Award (Large Budget Category) for its work on the Kansas Gunsmoke Trail with Wichita, Hays, and Dodge City.

“These awards reflect our commitment to hard work, growth, and creativity in promoting Abilene as a must-visit destination,” Roller Weeks said.

Grant Funding Boosts Local Impact

With a team of just 1.5 staff members and annual revenue of under $225,000, the CVB leverages grant funding to amplify its initiatives. In 2024, the CVB secured:

$9,800 through a Kansas Tourism Marketing Grant for the Kansas Gunsmoke Trail.

$5,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce to launch the Love Abilene campaign.

Additionally, collaborative efforts like Kansas Tourism’s Sunflower Summer program brought in more than $150,000 in reimbursed admission fees and nearly 10,000 additional visitors to participating local attractions.

“Grants allow us to stretch our resources and create opportunities that benefit both visitors and residents,” Roller Weeks explained.

Marketing Abilene to Visitors

The CVB’s strategic marketing efforts include a balanced mix of earned media (press releases, blogger and influencer partnerships, and hosting travel writers), owned media (website, blog, e-newsletters, and visitors guides and brochures), shared media (social media and community engagement), and paid advertising (billboards, targeted print, and digital ads). This diverse approach ensures Abilene stays top of mind for travelers near and far.

“It’s important to have a well-rounded marketing plan to make sure visitors find us,” Roller Weeks said. “We cannot place all of our eggs—or dollars—in one basket. Billboards connect with those traveling Kansas I-70, and digital ads reach potential new visitors from around the world.”

Special Projects Attract Visitors

The CVB launched several key initiatives in 2024 that kept Abilene in the spotlight, including:

The “See Abilene ” art exhibit at the Abilene Public Library, in partnership with “See Parks and Green Spaces.”

” art exhibit at the Public Library, in partnership with “See Parks and Green Spaces.” The Kansas Gunsmoke Trail digital passport.

The World’s Largest “I Like Ike” Button and campaign.

Collaboration on Kansas’ first America 250 mural in downtown Abilene .

. Updates to the CVB’s photo library and support for the Kansas I-70 Association’s new website launch.

“These projects not only keep Abilene in the news but also give people a reason to visit or return,” Roller Weeks said.

Tourism’s Economic Impact

Tourism is a vital economic driver for Abilene . According to the most recent data from Tourism Economics, Dickinson County saw more than $22.2 million in tourism spending in 2023, spanning lodging, food and beverage, retail, recreation, and transportation.

Transient Guest Tax (TGT) revenue—a key indicator of visitor activity—totaled $206,149 in 2024, a 24.31% increase from 2023.

“We’re thrilled to see travel and occupancy growing,” Roller Weeks said. “With the addition of the new Holiday Inn Express and a rebranded property, we’re optimistic about continued growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Why Abilene Needs Tourism

Tourism is more than an industry in Abilene —it’s part of the community’s identity as the Midwest Tourist Capitol. From the earliest visitors in the 1860s and 1870s traveling the Chisholm Trail or riding the rails to Abilene , to early 1900s guests attending elegant balls at the Seelye Mansion or cheering at Greyhound sporting events, to 1950s visitors exploring the newly opened Eisenhower Museum and the 1960s addition of Old Abilene Town, Abilene has always been a destination worth visiting.

Today, these iconic attractions—along with the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad, Dickinson County Heritage Center, Great Plains Theatre, a vibrant art scene, and community events—continue to evolve, drawing visitors back time and time again.

“Tourism fuels our local economy, supports jobs, and funds community projects,” Roller Weeks said. “Every visitor leaves a piece of themselves in Abilene , and every dollar they spend helps our community.”

Looking Ahead

As the year ends, the CVB will release visitation numbers for Abilene ’s tourism attractions. With the successes of 2024 as a foundation, the CVB looks forward to continuing to market Abilene as a must-see destination.

“Tourism isn’t just about numbers—it’s about people, stories, and shared experiences. Tourism creates community pride,” Roller Weeks said. “If we create a place where people want to visit, we create a place where people want to live and where business wants to be.”