A popular treasure hunt type event in the days leading up to the Smoky Hill River Festival is back. The 2022 Festival Medallion Quest begins Wednesday.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the first Medallion Quest clue will be shared live from the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 West Iron Ave., at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 by the Salina Arts & Humanities Arts Commissioners.

The Festival Medallion Quest was launched in 2009 by Salina Arts & Humanities to demonstrate the creativity and connectivity that the River Festival embodies year-round.

Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part. The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The custom-designed Medallion looks different each time. It has been made from wood, paper, clay, resin, or plastic, designed by an artist to resemble a wide variety of objects to ensure a challenging hunt.

“The Quest parallels the vibrant spirit of the Festival over its 46 years,” says SA&H Director Brad Anderson. “It brings together friends and family to think creatively, problem-solve, and explore the world around them from a fresh perspective.”

Two different Festival Medallion Quest clues will be provided each day, at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Festival Medallion Quest 2022 prize package includes:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during the Festival weekend

Four complimentary Festival admission wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the evening PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday, June 9 th

Four Smoky Hill River Festival t-shirts

There is no cost to participate in the Festival Medallion Quest. Participants must be 18 years of age to claim any prize. See complete Medallion Quest rules at festivalmedallionquest.com.

For more information on the Festival Medallion Quest or the Smoky Hill River Festival, call 785-309-5770, visit riverfestival.com or go to Facebook.com/SHRiverFestival.