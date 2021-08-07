Salina, KS

Festival Treasure Hunt Begins August 18th

Todd PittengerAugust 7, 2021

Salina’s favorite treasure hunt will begin in a little over a week. During Festival First Friday events Friday night organizers unveiled preliminary details of the Festival Medallion Quest.

The hunt will begin on Wednesday, August 18th. The first clue will be shared at 4:30 PM from the steps of the Smoky Hill Museum at 211 W Iron, After that clues will be released at 7:30 and 4:30 daily online and at the 8th Street entrance to the museum.

The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by an artist. The hand-crafted Medallion is hidden on public property somewhere in Salina.

The Festival Medallion Quest was launched in 2009 by Salina Arts & Humanities to demonstrate the creativity and connectivity that the River Festival embodies year-round. Since the Medallion Quest’s inception, thousands have taken part.

Full rules and details coming soon at festivalmedallionquest.com.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

