2020 Saline County Election Information

2020 marks a big election year, not just for federal and state elections with seats up for the US Senate and House of Representatives, but also here locally in Saline County.

Monday at noon was the last chance for those wanting to run for officer to file in order to be on the Aug. 4 primary election ballot.

Here are the unofficial candidate filings in Saline County:

County offices:

County Commissioner District 2: Robert Vidricksen II, Salina-R*

County Commissioner District 3: Rodger Sparks, Salina-R* Randy Duncan, Salina-R

County Clerk: Jamie R. Doss, Salina-R*

County Treasurer: Jim DuBois, Salina-R*

Register of Deeds: Rebecca Seeman, Salina-R*

County Attorney: Jeff Ebel, Salina-R Brock Abbey, Salina-R

Sheriff: Roger Soldan, Salina-R*



Township Trustee:

Elm Creek: Leslie Berndt, Salina-R*

Eureka: Gary Martin, Gypsum-R*

Pleasant Valley: Shane Schneider, Culver-R*

Smoky Hill: Daniel D. Kvacik, Salina-R*

Smoky View: Carolyn E. Bixby, Assaria-R*

Spring Creek: Wes Woodson, Brookville-R*



Township Treasurer:

Elm Creek: Myrna A. Stillings, Salina-R*

Gypsum: Dwight D. Conley, Gypsum-R*

Liberty: Maria F. Peterson, Assaria-R*

Smoky View: Vernon Schlabach, Lindsborg-R*

Spring Creek: Dana Watkins, Brookville-R*

Walnut: David K. Lilly, Salina-R*



Note: *-Denotes incumbent

The Primary Election is slated for Tuesday, Aug. 4. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

More on the Democratic/Republican precinct committeeman/committeewoman candidate list, as well as more county election information can be found here: https://www.saline.org/Departments/Elections-Office/Current-Election