2020 Regional Cross Country Results

Pat Strathman October 24, 2020

Class 5A GREAT BEND HS (Great Bend-Lake Barton Golf Club) Girls Team Results

Maize South 24, Great Bend 68, Valley Center 84, Hays 90, Salina South 105, Newton 163, Salina Central 184 Salina South Results

Grace Allen, 11th (qualified), 20:30.66

Miranda Strang, 14th, 20:44.02

Kylie Arnold, 20th, 21:00.83

Jordan Fischer, 33rd, 22:19.16

Sarah Schrage, 35th, 22:25.80

Morgan Fischer, 37th, 22:52.58 Salina Central Results

Cora White, 27th, 21:46.94

Araceli Davila, 34th, 22:20.03

Elle Denning, 43rd, 23:39.52

Elizabeth Young, 45th, 24:05.85

Brooke Shea, 49th, 26:44.57

Taylor Helton, 50th, 29:37.30 Boys Team Results

Maize 43, Maize South 46, Great Bend 107, Newton 110, Salina Central 142, Hays 143, Valley Center 155, Salina South 207 Salina Central Results

William Griffith, 3rd (qualified), 16:57.63

Isaac French, 9th (qualified), 17:15.93

Zackary Tibbits, 32rd, 18:46.38

Cooper Affholder, 46th, 19:55.72

Ryan Sheahon, 52nd, 21:04.21 Salina South Results

Izaac Leonard, 19th, 17:56.75

Dayton Hudson, 44th, 19:50.46

Nicholas Schutz, 45th, 19:55.47

Emory Barth, 49th, 19:57.41

Dawson Jamison, 50th, 20:15.19

Ryan Brown, 51st, 20:28.05 Class 4A BUHLER HS (Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park) Girls Team Results

Buhler 18, Pratt 72, McPherson 87, Abilene 100, Concordia 115, Clay Center 128 Chapman Results

Taylor Briggs, regional champion (qualified), 18:12.60 McPherson Results (entire team qualified)

Courtney Eickbush, 4th, 21:17.40

Evangeline Elder, 10th, 22:19.00

Keanna Sullivan, 25th, 24:55.40

Renae Hendricks, 27th, 24:59.40

Aleah Perry, 31st, 26:37.60 Abilene Results

Bailey Rock, 9th (qualified), 22:01.70

Eden Bathurst, 12th, 22:34.20

Kristen Stroda, 26th, 24:57.90

Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina, 32nd, 26:43.60

Alison Liby, 33rd, 26:49.00

Alive Bathurst, 35th, 27:26.20 Boys Team Results

Buhler 19, Clay Center 69, Abilene 96, McPherson 112, Ulysses 127, Pratt 152, Chapman 156 McPherson Results

Cody Achilles, 4th (qualified), 17:38.20

Roberto Mendez, 15th, 18:44.00

Joel Hendricks, 19th, 18:52.00

Skylar Lockard, 35th, 20:33.80

Roman Mai, 44th, 21:21.00

Jacob Scott, 45th, 21:32.30

Jaiden Strickland, 51st, 22:30.70 Abilene Results (entire team qualified)

Triston Cottone, 13th, 18:31.40

Trevor Tovar, 20th, 18:52.80

Levi Hager, 27th, 19:25.40

Dayton Wuthnow, 28th, 19:48.60

Thurman Geissinger, 29th, 19:49.10

Toben Schwarz, 40th, 20:56.70 Chapman Results

Chris Falls, 17th, 18:48.70

Taryn Hoffman, 33rd, 20:23.10

Dalton Obermeyer, 34th, 20:29.70

Ethan Diercks, 39th, 20:51.40

Levi Gaston, 43rd, 21:13.80

Tyler Dalke, 59th, 22:30.50 Class 3A GYPSUM-SOUTHEAST OF SALINE HS (Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS) Girls Team Results

Wichita Trinity 41, Southeast of Saline 43, Smoky Valley 62, Halstead 89, Osage City 106 Southeast of Saline Results (entire team qualified)

Jentrie Alderson, regional champion, 20:03.60

Joni Schroeder, 9th, 21:46.13

Mallorie Pearson, 14th, 22:03.33

Brookleyn Adams, 16th, 22:12.76

Sadie Franklin, 23rd, 23:11.95

Alaina Yianakopulos, 24th, 23:34.70

Makenna Roths, 31st, 24:23.77 Smoky Valley Results

Elizabeth Lambert, 2nd (qualified), 20:15.01

Kajsa Peterson, 12th, 22:00.17

Mackenzie Heline, 19th, 22:33.36

Olivia Bengtson, 21st, 22:59.90

Adrian Lochard, 28th, 24:04.55

Lydia Peterson, 39th, 26:35.20 Boys Team Results

Southeast of Saline 45, Smoky Valley 62, Wichita Trinity 67, Halstead 123, Wichita Collegiate 138, Hesston 149, Osage City 179, Council Grove 183, Haven 267 Smoky Valley Results (entire team qualified)

Ryan Heline, regional champion, 16:12.57

Lukas Apel, 10th, 17:21.11

Justice Gardner, 12th, 17:26.41

Tytus Reed, 18th, 17:41.57

Garret Huffman, 21st, 17:54.41

Stephen Peterson, 22nd, 17:56.49

Samuel Peterson, 35th, 18:56.02 Southeast of Saline (entire team qualified)

Luke Gleason, 3rd, 16:19.36

Dominic Jackson, 5th, 16:50.56

Damion Jackson, 8th, 17:04.34

Andrew Hanson, 13th, 17:30.03

Spencer Smith, 16th, 17:35.97

Joel Kejr, 19th, 17:43.35

Nakari Morrical-Palmer, 23rd, 17:58.49 NORTON COMMUNITY HS (Norton-Prairie Dog Golf Course) Girls Team Results

TMP-Marian 26, Norton 29 Minneapolis Results

Maddy Krueger, 2nd (qualified), 20:14.68

Alayna Cossaart, 3rd (qualified), 20:15.93 Boys Team Results

Norton 23, Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 81, Colby 92 Minneapolis Results (entire team qualified)

Joel Abell, 7th, 18:46.84

Daniel Roth, 11th, 19:03.49

Brendan Shanks, 12th, 19:09.26

Isaac White, 17th, 19:30.48

Riley Bohl, 18th, 19:38.23

Shafer Nelson, 25th, 20:14.15 Ellsworth Results

Byron Johnson, 19th, 19:42.06

Jonathan Spachek, 29th, 20:33.22

Grady Mueller, 49th, 22:37.47

Colton Bettenbrock, 46th, 24:09.87 Class 2A ALMA-WABAUNSEE HS (Alma-Wabaunsee HS) Girls Team Results

Sacred Heart 39, Bennington 40, Wabaunsee 44, Chase County 107 Bennington Results (entire team qualified)

Peyton Piepho, regional champion, 21:25.54

Taryn Paulino, 4th, 22:32.93

Regan Robinson, 12th, 23:41.78

Adelia Janssen, 13th, 23:41.92

Ashlyan Harbaugh, 23rd, 25:24.15

Brooke McWhorter, 28th, 26:00.06

Ryanne Feeney, 33rd, 27:44.82 Sacred Heart Results (entire team qualified)

Madisyn Ehrlich, 3rd, 21:50.60

Emma Roberts, 6th, 22:58.34

Eva Matteucci, 10th, 23:11.42

Lauryn Mikkelson, 16th, 24:06.66

Evelyn Mendez, 18th, 24:41.80

Isabelle Greenemeyer, 21st, 25:10.20

Alyssa Mikkelson, 37th, 29:15.60 Herington Results

Davanne Schaffer, 7th (qualified), 23:08.38 Ell-Saline Results

Hannah Umsheid, 25th, 25:28.00

Laura Miller, 26th, 25:36.85 Boys Team Results

Ell-Saline 57, Central Heights 70, Bennington 72, Lyndon 99, Chase County 107, Sacred Heart 116, Wabaunsee 133 Ell-Saline Results (entire team qualified)

Gavin Brady, regional champion, 18:02.54

Kelton Kern, 6th, 18:22.04

Carson Fouard, 12th, 19:14.16

Shawn Weis, 21st, 20:15.99

Colton Bell, 30th, 21:18.00 Bennington Results

Gavin Rupright, 13th, 19:15.53

Nathaniel Ohlson, 15th, 19:24.58

David Williams, 16th, 19:27.68

Eli Lawson, 20th, 20:15.29

Dylan Koehn, 25th, 20:42.11

Dylan Ford, 29th, 21:03.18

Cooper Matthews, 33rd, 21:52.25 Herington Results

Koy Mueller, 18th, 19:59.33

Craig Rutschman, 40th, 22:46.93 Sacred Heart Results

Jace Douglas, 19th, 20:10.67

Sean Riordan, 22nd, 20:25.50

Max Ehrlich, 24th, 20:40.91

Joshua Johnston, 32nd, 21:49.17

Eli Junk, 43rd, 23:22.56

Ben Cheney, 47th, 24:24.28

Thomas Cheney, 50th, 25:55.79 Class 1A BUHLER HS (Hutchinson-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park) Canton-Galva Girls Results

Sarah Kendall, 50th, 35:55.30 Canton-Galva Boys Results

Morgan Becker, 3rd (qualified), 17:36.80

Christian Darrah, 5th (qualified), 17:48.40 RILEY COUNTY HS (Leonardville Golf Course) Girls Team Results

Doniphan West 22, Lincoln 34 Lincoln Results (entire team qualified)

Jaycee Vath, regional champion, 20:05.82

Shelbie Ford, 11th, 22:34.66

Raegen Stewart, 13th, 23:05.14

Alex Biggs, 31st, 25:21.67

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.