2019 State Wrestling Results

Class 5A – Hartman Arena

Salina Central: 10th place w/77.5 points

113 – Slade Adam (26-5): Third Place

Champ. Round 1 – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 26-5 won by fall over Chandler Buessing (Topeka-Seaman) 19-11 (Fall 2:39)

Quarterfinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 32-8 won by fall over Dylan Ward (Lansing) 22-10 (Fall 3:03)

Semifinal – Jason Henschel (Goddard) 31-4 won by tech fall over Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 27-6 (TF-1.5 5:06 (16-0))

Cons. Semi – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 29-6 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Junior Camacho (Maize) 36-13 (UTB 3-1)

3rd Place Match – Slade Adam (Salina-Central) 29-6 won by decision over Cassius Vanderpool (Bonner Springs) 36-9 (Dec 7-6)

120 – Elix Hernandez (28-5): Fifth Place

Champ. Round 1 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 28-5 won by fall over Decker Stickelman (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 18-16 (Fall 2:48)

Quarterfinal – Cruz Lara (Bonner Springs) 31-8 won by major decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 28-6 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 31-7 won by decision over Colton Ensz (Wichita-Bishop Carroll) 25-17 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 31-7 won by major decision over Wyatt Driskell (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 32-12 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Semi – Kael Pappan (Arkansas City) 38-11 won by major decision over Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 31-7 (MD 10-1)

5th Place Match – Elix Hernandez (Salina-Central) 31-7 won by decision over Drew Liles (Great Bend) 23-11 (Dec 3-0)

126 – Drew Burgoon (36-1): STATE CHAMPION

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 36-1 won by tech fall over Danny Feist (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 10-25 (TF-1.5 3:47 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 37-1 won by decision over Joseph Dennison (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 36-8 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 38-1 won by decision over Jonah Andrews (Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle) 39-3 (Dec 7-5)

1st Place Match – Drew Burgoon (Salina-Central) 39-1 won by decision over Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend) 34-10 (Dec 5-2)

160 – Cooper Chard (27-18)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson McCall (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 31-12 won by decision over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 27-18 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Dylan Williams (Topeka-Seaman) 23-9 won by decision over Cooper Chard (Salina-Central) 27-19 (Dec 6-0)

170 – Cayman Munson (28-18)

Champ. Round 1 – Kenny Hartzell (Topeka-Highland Park) 26-7 won by major decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 28-18 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Zack Gonzales (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 12-9 won by decision over Cayman Munson (Salina-Central) 28-19 (Dec 12-8)

195 – Taylon Peters (33-2): Second Place

Champ. Round 1 – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 33-2 won by fall over Zane Decker (Pittsburg) 7-7 (Fall 0:10)

Quarterfinal – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 34-2 won by fall over Mason Ross (Wichita-Northwest) 27-8 (Fall 0:28)

Semifinal – Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 35-2 won by fall over Drew Baker (Emporia) 28-10 (Fall 1:24)

1st Place Match – Cameron Bates (Kansas City-Turner) 46-0 won in sudden victory – 1 over Taylon Peters (Salina-Central) 35-3 (SV-1 3-1)

Salina South

126 – Carson Ochoa (20-14)

Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Andrews (Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle) 38-2 won by fall over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 20-14 (Fall 3:09)

Cons. Round 1 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 21-14 won by decision over Malachi Vann (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 15-7 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 22-15 won by decision over Joe Walter (Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 27-9 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 32-17 won by decision over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 22-15 (Dec 5-3)

132 – Caleb Copeland (26-9)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 26-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Daniel McMullen (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 25-12 (SV-1 4-2)

Quarterfinal – Jeffrey Spragis (Great Bend) 32-11 won by decision over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 26-10 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-11 won by decision over Byron Kirkwood (Kansas City-Turner) 36-15 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Marcelo Martinez (Wichita-Northwest) 37-10 won by decision over Caleb Copeland (Salina-South) 27-11 (Dec 8-5)

152 – Derrek Sherwood (27-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Malachi Tinnel (Lansing) 37-5 won by decision over Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 27-11 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 28-11 won by fall over Jeremiah Coleman (Kansas City-Turner) 7-28 (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Round 2 – Braydon Hoover (Wichita-Northwest) 34-10 won by fall over Derrek Sherwood (Salina-South) 28-12 (Fall 2:40)

160 – Brandon Jeffries (21-15)

Champ. Round 1 – Jose Lopez (Bonner Springs) 24-10 won by fall over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-15 (Fall 4:49)

Cons. Round 1 – Joe Randles (Topeka-West) 24-7 won by fall over Brandon Jeffries (Salina-South) 21-16 (Fall 0:13)

McPherson: 8th place w/80 points

126 – Landon Crews (30-14): Sixth Place

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 30-14 won by major decision over Xavier Seaton (Bonner Springs) 27-16 (MD 16-5)

Quarterfinal – Jerrdon Fisher (Goddard) 40-7 won by major decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 30-15 (MD 11-3)

Cons. Round 2 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 32-17 won by decision over Sawyer Mock (Newton) 22-21 (Dec 4-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Landon Crews (McPherson) 32-17 won by decision over Carson Ochoa (Salina-South) 22-15 (Dec 5-3)

Cons. Semi – Jonah Andrews (Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle) 40-4 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 32-17 (Dec 15-8)

5th Place Match – Joseph Dennison (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 39-9 won by decision over Landon Crews (McPherson) 32-17 (Dec 2-0)

160 – Scott Radke (37-2): STATE CHAMPION

Champ. Round 1 – Scott Radke (McPherson) 37-2 won by fall over Zade Barker (Spring Hill) 26-16 (Fall 1:41)

Quarterfinal – Scott Radke (McPherson) 38-2 won by fall over Dylan McLain (Lansing) 25-4 (Fall 3:54)

Semifinal – Scott Radke (McPherson) 39-2 won by fall over Jackson McCall (OP-Blue Valley Southwest) 32-13 (Fall 2:49)

1st Place Match – Scott Radke (McPherson) 40-2 won by decision over Trevor Dopps (Goddard) 41-8 (Dec 3-1)

170 – Jonah Clarke (33-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Tommy Carroll (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 26-8 won by fall over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 33-11 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 1 – Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 34-11 won by fall over Phoenix Downs (Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle) 25-13 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 2 – Anthony Delgado (Emporia) 35-11 won by fall over Jonah Clarke (McPherson) 34-12 (Fall 1:40)

182 – Landon Frantz (31-8): Third Place

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 31-8 won by fall over Jesse Stover (Pittsburg) 6-18 (Fall 0:40)

Quarterfinal – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 32-8 won by fall over Dylan Ward (Lansing) 22-10 (Fall 3:03)

Semifinal – Kyle Haas (Maize) 43-1 won by fall over Landon Frantz (McPherson) 32-9 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Semi – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 34-9 won by fall over Eli Berggren (OP-St. Thomas Aquinas) 18-15 (Fall 1:19)

3rd Place Match – Landon Frantz (McPherson) 34-9 won by decision over Gavin Meyers (Hays) 18-6 (Dec 9-3)

195 – Mason Thrash (31-10): Fourth Place

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-10 won by fall over Isaac Stean (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 30-17 (Fall 5:04)

Quarterfinal – Cameron Bates (Kansas City-Turner) 45-0 won by fall over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 31-11 (Fall 2:45)

Cons. Round 2 – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 34-12 won by fall over Ethan Getz (Spring Hill) 31-13 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 3 – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 34-12 won by fall over Josh Willcutt (Basehor-Linwood) 42-11 (Fall 2:48)

Cons. Semi – Mason Thrash (McPherson) 34-12 won by decision over Drew Baker (Emporia) 29-11 (Dec 10-9)

3rd Place Match – Deston Miller (Arkansas City) 29-11 won by decision over Mason Thrash (McPherson) 34-12 (Dec 7-3)

220 – Kourtney Craig (25-17)

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Lautt (Lenexa-St. James Academy) 46-2 won by fall over Kourtney Craig (McPherson) 25-17 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 1 – Zyree White (Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights) 23-12 won by fall over Kourtney Craig (McPherson) 25-18 (Fall 1:12)

285 – Alex Perkins (26-8)

Champ. Round 1 – Braiden McKee (Lansing) 33-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over Alex Perkins (McPherson) 26-8 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Alex Perkins (McPherson) 27-8 won by fall over Hayden McArthur (Bonner Springs) 19-18 (Fall 0:29)

Cons. Round 2 – Terrell Morris (Arkansas City) 23-13 won by fall over Alex Perkins (McPherson) 27-9 (Fall 4:52)

Class 4A – Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Abilene: 16th place with 45 points

106 – Kaleb Stroda (29-15)

Champ. Round 1 – Jake Stanton (Caney Valley) 31-6 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 29-15 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 30-15 won by decision over Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 24-15 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 – Jake Barnes (Holton) 35-9 won by decision over Kaleb Stroda (Abilene) 30-16 (Dec 4-2)

113 – William Stroda (41-3): Second Place

Champ. Round 1 – William Stroda (Abilene) 41-3 won by major decision over Wyatt Wright (Towanda-Circle) 32-13 (MD 14-5)

Quarterfinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 41-3 won by decision over Cade Holtzen (Louisburg) 32-5 (Dec 1-0)

Semifinal – William Stroda (Abilene) 42-3 won by decision over Kolton Misener (Chanute) 37-9 (Dec 4-3)

1st Place Match – Braden Ledford (Winfield) 36-9 won by decision over William Stroda (Abilene) 42-4 (Dec 2-1)

138 – Jackson Randles (24-15)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 36-3 won by fall over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 24-15 (Fall 4:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) 25-15 won by decision over Gabe Bonham (Louisburg) 18-11 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Jackson Randles (Abilene) 26-16 won by decision over Cael Lynch (Eudora) 31-11 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Sam Elliott (Buhler) 31-14 won by fall over Jackson Randles (Abilene) 26-16 (Fall 1:47)

145 – Austin Wuthnow (21-24)

Champ. Round 1 – Brady McDonald (Chanute) 35-11 won by fall over Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 21-24 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Doles (Louisburg) 29-10 won by decision over Austin Wuthnow (Abilene) 21-25 (Dec 7-0)

170 – Dakotah Whiteley (32-4): Third Place

Champ. Round 1 – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 32-4 won by fall over Bryce Winsor (Pratt) 14-9 (Fall 2:30)

Quarterfinal – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 33-5 won by decision over Logan Allen (Garnett-Anderson County) 36-10 (Dec 10-3)

Semifinal – Wyatt Hayes (Scott Community) 35-2 won by fall over Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 33-5 (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match – Dakotah Whiteley (Abilene) 35-5 won by decision over Grant Scheer (Rose Hill) 30-7 (Dec 7-0)

182 – Colby Mohr (21-20)

Champ. Round 1 – Caden Blankenship (Pratt) 36-6 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 21-20 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Round 1 – Tucker Mace (Ottawa) 27-11 won by fall over Colby Mohr (Abilene) 21-21 (Fall 2:53)

195 – Josiah Schwarz (6-9)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Ensch (Frontenac) 20-10 won by fall over Josiah Schwarz (Abilene) 6-9 (Fall 5:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Clayton Epley (Rose Hill) 23-17 won by fall over Josiah Schwarz (Abilene) 6-10 (Fall 2:25)

220 – Dawson Wuthnow (32-13)

Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-13 won by fall over David Cruz (Hugoton) 24-14 (Fall 4:53)

Quarterfinal – Braden Morgan (El Dorado) 31-2 won by fall over Dawson Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-14 (Fall 1:08)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Robb (Perry-LeCompton) 16-5 won by decision over Dawson Wuthnow (Abilene) 32-15 (Dec 2-1)

285 – Adam Henely (22-9)

Champ. Round 1 – LeMoses White (Kansas City-Piper) 38-6 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 22-9 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 1 – Adam Henely (Abilene) 23-9 won by fall over Keegan Kuhlmann (Burlington) 14-23 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-6 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 23-10 (Fall 4:09)

Chapman

195 – Dalton Harvey (23-9): Fifth Place

Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Barrager (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) 29-4 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 23-9 (UTB 3-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 24-9 won by fall over Sean Stewart (Kansas City-Piper) 30-15 (Fall 4:48)

Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 27-10 won by major decision over Brett Ferguson (Ottawa) 19-5 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 27-10 won by decision over Jason Prettyman (Santa Fe Trail) 19-12 (Dec 4-3)

Cons. Semi – Brandon Barrager (Coffeyville-Field Kindley) 32-5 won by decision over Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 27-10 (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match – Dalton Harvey (Chapman) 27-10 won by decision over Sebastian Morrissey (Winfield) 21-15 (Dec 6-2)

220 – Zachery Ferris (31-5): Second Place

Champ. Round 1 – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 31-5 won by decision over Hunter Huber (Pratt) 23-21 (Dec 3-2)

Quarterfinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 33-5 won by fall over Jeffery Schartz (Paola) 26-14 (Fall 1:25)

Semifinal – Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 33-5 won by decision over Kenny Fehrman (Wellington) 34-6 (Dec 8-5)

1st Place Match – Braden Morgan (El Dorado) 32-2 won by tech fall over Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 33-6 (TF-1.5 2:34 (15-0))

Smoky Valley

160 – Chase Pywell (31-13)

Champ. Round 1 – Kai Wernli (El Dorado) 31-11 won by decision over Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 31-13 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-13 won by decision over LaJames White (Kansas City-Piper) 34-11 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Hunter Schroeder (Concordia) 36-8 won by fall over Chase Pywell (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 32-14 (Fall 3:31)

170 – Dax Hopp (37-8): Sixth Place

Champ. Round 1 – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 37-8 won by decision over Grant Scheer (Rose Hill) 26-6 (Dec 10-7)

Quarterfinal – Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 38-8 won by decision over Blue Caplinger (Louisburg) 31-4 (Dec 6-5)

Semifinal – Storm Slupianek (Marysville) 30-7 won by decision over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 38-9 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Semi – Grant Scheer (Rose Hill) 30-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 38-11 (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match – Hunter Boone (LaCygne-Prairie View) 39-13 won by decision over Dax Hopp (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 38-11 (Dec 5-1)

220 – Jon Burks (30-9)

Champ. Round 1 – Kenny Fehrman (Wellington) 33-5 won by fall over Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-9 (Fall 2:54)

Cons. Round 1 – Hayden Robb (Perry-LeCompton) 15-4 won by major decision over Jon Burks (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 30-10 (MD 10-1)

285 – Ethan Wampler (40-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 40-4 won by fall over Collin Rossillon (Perry-LeCompton) 20-13 (Fall 0:32)

Quarterfinal – Ethan Shackelford (Andale) 29-9 won by decision over Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 40-5 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-6 won by fall over Adam Henely (Abilene) 23-10 (Fall 4:09)

Cons. Round 3 – Kyle Smith (Mulvane) 37-8 won by fall over Ethan Wampler (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 41-6 (Fall 0:43)

Class 3-2-1A – Gross Memorial Coliseum

Bennington

113 – Isaac Richie (8-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Elliott (Wellsville) 26-9 won by fall over Isaac Richie (Bennington) 8-2 (Fall 2:33)

Cons. Round 1 – Isaac Richie (Bennington) 9-2 won by fall over Brody Kaup (Goodland) 14-15 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaac Richie (Bennington) 10-3 won by fall over Nate Thompson (Erie) 27-14 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 3 – Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 39-5 won by fall over Isaac Richie (Bennington) 10-3 (Fall 4:47)

170 – Layne Wilton (31-10)

Champ. Round 1 – Layne Wilton (Bennington) 31-10 won by decision over Clay Robinson (Cheney) 28-9 (Dec 7-0)

Quarterfinal – Mikey Waggoner (Riley County) 33-0 won by fall over Layne Wilton (Bennington) 31-10 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 2 – KADEN PICHLER (Douglass) 37-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Layne Wilton (Bennington) 31-11 (SV-1 12-10)

Ell-Saline

113 – Seth Schneider (20-13)

Champ. Round 1 – Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 36-4 won by fall over Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 20-13 (Fall 3:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Pyle (Ellis) 17-17 won by fall over Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 20-14 (Fall 0:32)

220 – Nick Davenport (38-0): STATE CHAMPION

Champ. Round 1 – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 38-0 won by fall over ISAIAH WASSON (Douglass) 20-19 (Fall 0:27)

Quarterfinal – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 38-0 won by decision over Dane Whalen (Osage City) 29-5 (Dec 5-2)

Semifinal – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 39-0 won by fall over Tucker Branum (Colby) 23-5 (Fall 1:04)

1st Place Match – Nick Davenport (Brookville-Ell Saline) 40-0 won by decision over Hayden Wiltfong (Norton Community) 31-3 (Dec 4-0)

Ellsworth

126 – Tyson Hall (28-16)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 28-16 won by fall over ZACHARIAS LOUGH (Douglass) 20-15 (Fall 2:35)

Quarterfinal – Alec Segarra (Hill City) 35-4 won by fall over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 28-16 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 – Grayden Jackson (Riley County) 27-18 won by fall over Tyson Hall (Ellsworth) 28-17 (Fall 4:57)

145 – Morgan Kelley (23-18)

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Weilert (Fredonia) 30-6 won by fall over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 23-18 (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 1 – Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 20-15 won by decision over Morgan Kelley (Ellsworth) 23-19 (Dec 6-2)

285 – Tyler Walford (31-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 31-3 won by decision over Bryar Hebb (Fredonia) 5-4 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal – Hadley Panzer (Lakin) 38-0 won by major decision over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 31-4 (MD 12-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaden Eslinger (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 14-12 won by fall over Tyler Walford (Ellsworth) 31-5 (Fall 3:47)

Lincoln

145 – Chantz Vath (34-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Chantz Vath (Lincoln) 34-4 won by fall over Tristan Rathbone (Hillsboro) 24-17 (Fall 3:33)

Quarterfinal – Brandon Rohr (Plainville) 32-5 won by decision over Chantz Vath (Lincoln) 34-4 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Chantz Vath (Lincoln) 35-5 won by fall over Jeb Nowak (Garden Plain) 28-12 (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 3 – Luke Horn (Wathena-Riverside) 35-7 won by decision over Chantz Vath (Lincoln) 35-5 (Dec 8-1)

Minneapolis

106 – Gage Carlson (27-14)

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Booth-Hughes (Eureka) 25-14 won by fall over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 27-14 (Fall 4:16)

Cons. Round 1 – Darius Shields (Norton Community) 30-12 won by fall over Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 27-15 (Fall 2:03)

120 – Austin Roth (27-8): Third Place

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 27-8 won by decision over Wyatt Johnson (Council Grove) 29-7 (Dec 4-0)

Quarterfinal – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 27-8 won by decision over Garin Cooper (St. Francis) 29-6 (Dec 7-1)

Semifinal – Alex Archer (Rossville) 35-5 won by tech fall over Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 27-9 (TF-1.5 5:23 (16-0))

Cons. Semi – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 29-9 won by decision over Kaleb Talkington (Belleville-Republic County) 36-8 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Austin Roth (Minneapolis) 29-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Drew Bell (Hoxie) 35-7 (SV-1 4-2)

126 – Dayton Randall (16-25)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Farmer (Whitewater-Remington) 26-4 won by fall over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 16-25 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Grayden Jackson (Riley County) 25-16 won by fall over Dayton Randall (Minneapolis) 16-26 (Fall 1:57)

138 – Tristin Hauck (37-2): Second Place

Champ. Round 1 – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 37-2 won by fall over Bryce Ashbaugh (Hill City) 27-12 (Fall 2:37)

Quarterfinal – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 37-2 won by fall over Jordan Bachman (Hillsboro) 31-9 (Fall 3:09)

Semifinal – Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 38-2 won by decision over Kurt Schroeder (Colby) 33-8 (Dec 4-2)

1st Place Match – Brennan Lowe (Eureka) 38-4 won by decision over Tristin Hauck (Minneapolis) 38-3 (Dec 4-3)

182 – Tyson Villalpando (31-0): Third Place

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 31-0 won by fall over Shadyron Blanka (St. Francis) 25-10 (Fall 0:36)

Quarterfinal – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 31-0 won by decision over Todd Palic (Marion) 23-9 (Dec 13-6)?

Semifinal – Tanner Johnson (Holcomb) 30-1 won by decision over Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 31-1 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 33-1 won by fall over Chase Owen (Cottonwood Falls-Chase County) 24-8 (Fall 2:46)

3rd Place Match – Tyson Villalpando (Minneapolis) 33-1 won by decision over Dylan Newton (Cimarron) 31-4 (Dec 5-2)

St. Johns Military

138 – Holden Smart (8-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Kurt Schroeder (Colby) 33-7 won by fall over Holden Smart (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 8-11 (Fall 5:02)

Cons. Round 1 – Tiler Hewitt (Effingham-ACCHS) 19-14 won by fall over Holden Smart (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 8-12 (Fall 2:06)

152 – Dominic Holthaus (26-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Dominic Holthaus (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 26-4 won by fall over Jesse Gardner (Leoti-Wichita County) 26-3 (Fall 2:25)

Quarterfinal – Brent Escareno (Eureka) 39-4 won by major decision over Dominic Holthaus (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 26-4 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Ben Hansen (Plainville) 29-13 won by decision over Dominic Holthaus (Salina-St. Johns Millitary) 26-5 (Dec 7-2)

Southeast of Saline

145 – Matthew Rodriguez (25-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 25-3 won by fall over Owen Thiel (Whitewater-Remington) 22-20 (Fall 1:26)

Quarterfinal – Aidan Baalman (Hoxie) 34-10 won by fall over Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 25-3 (Fall 4:19)

Cons. Round 2 – Mason Gottschalk (Ellis) 21-16 won by fall over Matthew Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 25-4 (Fall 4:19)

160 – Rudy Rodriguez (32-2): Third Place

Champ. Round 1 – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 32-2 won by decision over Brandon Vacura (Norton Community) 28-8 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 32-2 won by decision over Kinstin Juhl (Wathena-Riverside) 30-7 (Dec 9-3)

Semifinal – Dayton Porsch (Hoxie) 40-1 won by fall over Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 32-3 (Fall 2:23)

Cons. Semi – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 34-3 won by decision over Brandon Vacura (Norton Community) 31-10 (Dec 4-1)

3rd Place Match – Rudy Rodriguez (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 34-3 won by decision over Walker Lowdermilk (Sabetha) 33-7 (Dec 9-7)

182 – Sterling Harp (25-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Kory Finley (Colby) 37-11 won by decision over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 25-5 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Sterling Harp (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 26-5 won by fall over Jon Rakestraw (Silver Lake) 26-20 (Fall 3:33)

Cons. Round 3 – Brell Spiess (Smith Center) 29-19 won by decision over Sterling Harp (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 27-6 (Dec 3-1)

195 – Colby Beer (28-10)

Champ. Round 1 – Colby Beer (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 28-10 won by decision over Gideon Remer (Silver Lake) 33-11 (Dec 11-7)

Quarterfinal – ZACHARY DRESSLER (Douglass) 33-3 won by fall over Colby Beer (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 28-10 (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 – Wyatt Gillman (Cherryvale) 24-10 won by forfeit over Colby Beer (Gypsum-Southeast Of Saline) 28-11 (For.)

Sylvan-Lucas

220 – Tra Barrientes (28-14)

Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Nordquist (Marion) 23-9 won by fall over Tra Barrientes (Sylvan-Lucas Unified) 28-14 (Fall 3:27)

Cons. Round 1 – Tra Barrientes (Sylvan-Lucas Unified) 29-14 won by fall over Preston Gilbert (Council Grove) 28-10 (Fall 4:30)

Cons. Round 2 – Creighton Johnson (Beloit) 36-9 won by fall over Tra Barrientes (Sylvan-Lucas Unified) 29-15 (Fall 0:45)

White City

113 – Tom VanValkenburg (36-4): Fifth Place

Champ. Round 1 – Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 36-4 won by fall over Seth Schneider (Brookville-Ell Saline) 20-13 (Fall 3:16)

Quarterfinal – Brody White (Mound City-Jayhawk Linn) 29-7 won by fall over Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 36-4 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Round 2 – Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 39-5 won by decision over Horace (JR) Thelwell (Riley County) 23-11 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 39-5 won by fall over Isaac Richie (Bennington) 10-3 (Fall 4:47)

Cons. Semi – Markeis Spiller (Stockton) 12-10 won by decision over Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 39-5 (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match – Tom VanValkenburg (White City) 39-5 won by major decision over Ethan Elliott (Wellsville) 28-11 (MD 10-0)