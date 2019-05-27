Smoky Valley, Lincoln, Bennington Take Home State Track Hardware

The nation’s largest track and field meet is here!
Rocking M Media has you covered every step of the way. Catch hourly reports on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL, The General 1560 KABI, Y93.7, FM 104.9, 92.7 The New Zoo, Real Country 101.7 and 95.5 The Rock starting at 9:30 am Friday and 8:30 Saturday.
The RMM Network provides LIVE updates throughout the day, but that’s not all. Check back for pictures from the field and interviews with athletes. Also, tune in to In The Zone, live from Cessna Stadium from 5:15 to 6:30 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL, for exclusive coverage of the state track & field meet.
Below are area participants. * indicates state placer, bold is for state champions
Class 1A boys team standings – Solomon ties for 20th w/11 points
Class 1A girls team standings – Lincoln is state runner-up w/59 points, just behind Kiowa County
Class 2A boys team standings – Ellsworth finishes 15th w/17 points; Sacred Heart ties for 16th w/14
Class 2A girls team standings – Bennington is state runner-up w/57 points, behind Garden Plain; Ellsworth w/14 points for 20th
Class 3A boys team standings – Smoky Valley finishes second w/50 points
Class 3A girls team standings – Smoky Valley takes third w/46 points, five shy of second-place Cheney
Class 4A boys team standings – Chapman barely misses on hardware w/4th place at 52 points
Class 4A girls team standings – Abilene edges Chapman w/36.5 points to 35 for 7th and 8th
Class 5A boys team standings – McPherson takes 12th, Salina South ties for 16th, Salina Central is 21st
Class 5A girls team standings – McPherson finishes 7th, Salina Central 13th, Salina South ties for 14th
—21 STATE CHAMPIONS —
— 118 STATE MEDALISTS —
Photos by Zoie & Huey Counts
|Time/Day
|Event
|Class
|Athlete
|School
|Time/Dist/Hght
|Place/Advance
|10:45a Fri
|F-3200
|1A
|Girls
|Jaycee Vath
|Lincoln
|11:27.53
|*1st
|10:45a Fri
|F-3200
|1A
|Girls
|Raegen Stewart
|Lincoln
|12:23.73
|*5th
|10:45a Fri
|F-3200
|1A
|Girls
|Shelbie Ford
|Lincoln
|12:35.10
|*7th
|11:00a Fri
|TJ
|3A
|Boys
|Carson Windholz
|Smoky Valley
|40-10.75
|14th
|11:00a Fri
|TJ
|3A
|Boys
|Eddie McVay
|Southeast of Saline
|41-09.50
|10th
|11:00a Fri
|HJ
|2A
|Girls
|Lakyn Tenbrink
|Ellsworth
|J5-00.00
|*7th
|8:00a Sat
|PV
|3A
|Girls
|Isabelle Peters
|Smoky Valley
|12-08.00
|*1st
|11:00a Fri
|PV
|2A
|Boys
|Eryk Andalon
|Ellsworth
|NH
|NH
|11:00a Fri
|PV
|2A
|Boys
|Gunner Brummett
|Bennington
|J11-00.00
|10th
|11:00a Fri
|DISC
|3A
|Girls
|Aubriawna Franklin
|Smoky Valley
|97-03
|14th
|11:00a Fri
|DISC
|3A
|Girls
|Molly Chitty
|Southeast of Saline
|111-01
|9th
|11:00a Fri
|SP
|2A
|Boys
|Nick Davenport
|Ell-Saline
|49-03.25
|*5th
|11:00a Fri
|JAV
|1A
|Girls
|Holly Brockmeier
|Hope
|129-04
|*5th
|8:05a Fri
|F-3200
|2A
|Boys
|Morgan Becker
|Canton-Galva
|10:50.52
|14th
|8:25a Fri
|F-3200
|3A
|Girls
|Gracie Lott
|Smoky Valley
|13:16.62
|12th
|8:25a Fri
|F-3200
|3A
|Boys
|Luke Gleason
|Southeast of Saline
|10:33.57
|11th
|8:25a Fri
|F-3200
|3A
|Boys
|Dominic Jackson
|Southeast of Saline
|10:36.16
|14th
|8:25a Fri
|F-3200
|3A
|Boys
|Ryan Heline
|Smoky Valley
|10:17.31
|*8th
|9:00a Fri
|P-100H
|2A
|Girls
|Latia Moddelmog
|Canton-Galva
|16.65Q
|6th
|9:00a Fri
|P-100H
|2A
|Girls
|Kloie McIntyre
|Herington
|15.88Q
|1st
|9:00a Fri
|P-100H
|2A
|Girls
|Chloe Stanley
|Bennington
|16.15Q
|3rd
|9:00a Fri
|P-100H
|3A
|Girls
|Ashley Rietbrock
|Minneapolis
|16.97
|13th
|9:00a Fri
|P-100H
|3A
|Girls
|Isabelle Peters
|Smoky Valley
|15.30Q
|3rd
|9:20a Fri
|P-110H
|1A
|Boys
|Kayden Presnell
|Tescott
|19.67
|16th
|9:20a Fri
|P-110H
|2A
|Boys
|Kash Travnichek
|Ellsworth
|17.22
|14th
|9:20a Fri
|P-110H
|3A
|Boys
|Brendan Shanks
|Minneapolis
|15.79Q
|5th
|9:20a Fri
|P-110H
|3A
|Boys
|Chase Poague
|Southeast of Saline
|16.69
|13th
|8:00a Sat
|LJ
|2A
|Boys
|Mark Prendergrast
|Sacred Heart
|19-05.75
|9th
|8:00a Sat
|DISC
|1A
|Boys
|Jobe Fowles
|Solomon
|148-01
|*6th
|8:00a Sat
|SP
|3A
|Boys
|Ethan Wampler
|Smoky Valley
|47-01.75
|*7th
|8:00a Sat
|JAV
|2A
|Girls
|Emilie Roe
|Herington
|91-04
|16th
|F-4×100
|1A
|Girls
|Elyria Christian
|Elyria Christian
|51:37
|*4th
|F-4×100
|2A
|Girls
|Bennington
|Bennington
|51.57
|*2nd
|F-4×100
|2A
|Girls
|Sacred Heart
|Sacred Heart
|52.69
|*8th
|F-4×100
|3A
|Girls
|Minneapolis
|Minneapolis
|DQ
|—
|F-4×100
|1A
|Boys
|Lincoln
|Lincoln
|45.49
|*5th
|F-4×100
|2A
|Boys
|Sacred Heart
|Sacred Heart
|49.51
|13th
|F-4×100
|3A
|Boys
|Smoky Valley
|Smoky Valley
|42.93
|*1st
|F-400
|1A
|Girls
|Olivia Peters
|Elyria Christian
|1:01.2
|*7th
|F-400
|1A
|Girls
|Aubry Donley
|Lincoln
|58.91
|*2nd
|F-400
|2A
|Girls
|Shaylee Leiker
|Ellsworth
|1:00.31
|*3rd
|F-400
|2A
|Girls
|Abigail Frisbie
|Ell-Saline
|1:01.35
|*5th
|F-400
|3A
|Girls
|Abby Rose
|Smoky Valley
|1:00.38
|*3rd
|F-400
|1A
|Boys
|Josef Hobson
|Elyria Christian
|54.31
|16th
|F-400
|2A
|Boys
|Paco Garcia
|Sacred Heart
|53.62
|15th
|F-400
|3A
|Boys
|Lane Schrag
|Smoky Valley
|51.44
|*8th
|F-300H
|1A
|Girls
|Lexi Neel
|Sylvan-Lucas
|51.87
|14th
|F-300H
|2A
|Girls
|Hannah Goetz
|Sacred Heart
|49.9
|9th
|F-300H
|2A
|Girls
|Chloe Stanley
|Bennington
|46.76
|1st*
|F-300H
|3A
|Girls
|Ashley Rietbrock
|Minneapolis
|49.24
|9th
|F-300H
|3A
|Girls
|Kerington Haxton
|Smoky Valley
|48.44
|*6th
|LJ
|3A
|Boys
|Carson Windholz
|Smoky Valley
|21-01.25
|*2nd
|TJ
|2A
|Girls
|Latia Moddelmog
|Canton-Galva
|33-11.00
|8th
|HJ
|1A
|Girls
|Hannah Froese
|Elyria Christian
|4-10.00
|8th
|HJ
|1A
|Girls
|Kayla Webb
|Solomon
|J5-02.00
|*4th
|HJ
|2A
|Boys
|Tyson Struber
|Canton-Galva
|NH
|—
|HJ
|2A
|Boys
|Kash Travnichek
|Ellsworth
|J5-08.00
|10th
|PV
|2A
|Girls
|Chloe Stanley
|Bennington
|9-00.00
|T-5
|PV
|1A
|Boys
|Braydon Peterson
|Tescott
|NH
|—
|DISC
|2A
|Boys
|Nick Davenport
|Ell-Saline
|155-10
|*2nd
|SP
|1A
|Girls
|Jada Lee
|White City
|37-00.75
|*3rd
|SP
|1A
|Girls
|Holly Brockmeier
|Hope
|35-03.00
|*6th
|JAV
|3A
|Girls
|Kersti Nelson
|Minneapolis
|106-03
|15th
|F-300H
|1A
|Boys
|Beau Batchman
|Sylvan-Lucas
|42.78
|10th
|F-300H
|3A
|Boys
|Tim Lambert
|Smoky Valley
|39.48
|*2nd
|F-200
|1A
|Girls
|Connie Schott
|Elyria Christian
|28.05
|16th
|F-200
|2A
|Girls
|Jasey Downing
|Bennington
|26.77
|*7th
|F-200
|2A
|Boys
|Javon Allen
|Bennington
|22.97
|*2nd
|F-200
|2A
|Boys
|Owen Kulas
|Ell-Saline
|23.79
|9th
|F-200
|3A
|Boys
|Tim Lambert
|Smoky Valley
|21.97
|*1st
|F-4×400
|1A
|Girls
|Elyria Christian
|Elyria Christian
|4:12.97
|*4th
|F-4×400
|2A
|Girls
|Bennington
|Bennington
|4:07.65
|*1st
|F-4×400
|2A
|Girls
|Ellsworth
|Ellsworth
|4:19.83
|*7th
|F-4×400
|3A
|Girls
|Smoky Valley
|Smoky Valley
|4:08.23
|*5th
|F-4×400
|3A
|Girls
|Minneapolis
|Minneapolis
|4:12.11
|*8th
|LJ
|4A
|Girls
|McKenna Kirkpatrick
|Chapman
|15-10.75
|*7th
|DISC
|5A
|Girls
|Reagan Geihsler
|Salina Central
|122-10
|*2nd
|SP
|4A
|Girls
|Macy Bliss
|Chapman
|32-00.75
|12th
|SP
|4A
|Girls
|Kylie Coup
|Abilene
|30-02.5
|16th
|F-4X400
|1A
|Boys
|Solomon
|Solomon
|FALSE START
|F-4X400
|1A
|Boys
|Elyria-Christian
|Elyria-Christian
|3:46.62
|15th
|F-4X400
|2A
|Boys
|Sacred Heart
|Sacred Heart
|3:35.03
|*7th
|F-100H
|5A
|Girls
|Emma Ruddle
|McPherson
|14.45
|*1st
|F-100H
|5A
|Girls
|Avery Howard
|McPherson
|FS
|DQ
|F-4×100
|4A
|Girls
|Chapman
|Chapman
|56.19
|16th
|F-4×100
|5A
|Girls
|McPherson
|McPherson
|49.36
|*2nd
|LJ
|5A
|Girls
|Lauren Raubenstine
|Salina South
|15-05.50
|12th
|LJ
|5A
|Girls
|Autumn Allen
|McPherson
|15-06.50
|11th
|HJ
|4A
|Girls
|Peyton Suther
|Chapman
|J5-0.00
|9th
|HJ
|5A
|Boys
|Jacob Alexander
|McPherson
|J6-02.00
|*5th
|HJ
|5A
|Boys
|Seth Madron
|McPherson
|6-00.00
|*6th
|PV
|5A
|Girls
|Elizabeth Collins
|Salina Central
|J10-00.00
|*7th
|PV
|5A
|Girls
|Georgia Bell
|Salina South
|J10-00.00
|*6th
|PV
|5A
|Girls
|Victoria Maxton
|Salina South
|11-00.00
|*1st
|PV
|3A
|Boys
|Andrew Peters
|Smoky Valley
|12-06.00
|9th
|SP
|5A
|Boys
|Cody Stufflebean
|McPherson
|50-02.00
|*6th
|F-4×100
|5A
|Boys
|McPherson
|McPherson
|43.46
|*4th
|F-400
|5A
|Girls
|Emily Whorton
|McPherson
|1:03.05
|12th
|F-400
|4A
|Boys
|Shaun Blocker
|Chapman
|51.52
|*5th
|F-400
|5A
|Boys
|Riley Counts
|Salina Central
|51.54
|*8th
|F-300H
|4A
|Girls
|Elizabeth Holmes
|Abilene
|48.32
|*8th
|F-300H
|4A
|Girls
|Shannon Anderson
|Chapman
|52.72
|15th
|F-300H
|5A
|Girls
|Harper Smith
|McPherson
|49.85
|13th
|DISC
|4A
|Girls
|Macy Bliss
|Chapman
|96-04
|14th
|SP
|5A
|Girls
|Katie Berg
|McPherson
|34-07.75
|*8th
|F-300H
|4A
|Boys
|Trey Tovar
|Abilene
|44.3
|14th
|F-300H
|5A
|Boys
|Deandre Kohman
|Salina South
|42.13
|13th
|F-200
|4A
|Boys
|Dylan Scherbring
|Abilene
|22.93
|*7th
|F-200
|5A
|Boys
|Riley Counts
|Salina Central
|22.71
|*7th
|F-200
|5A
|Boys
|Gage Shook
|McPherson
|23.53
|16th
|F-4×400
|4A
|Girls
|Abilene
|Abilene
|4:11.59
|*2nd
|F-4×400
|5A
|Girls
|McPherson
|McPherson
|4:16.64
|11th
|F-4×400
|4A
|Boys
|Chapman
|Chapman
|3:25.61
|*2nd
|F-4×400
|4A
|Boys
|Abilene
|Abilene
|3:29.62
|*8th
|F-4×400
|5A
|Boys
|Salina South
|Salina South
|3:47.83
|16th
|TJ
|4A
|Girls
|McKenna Kirkpatrick
|Chapman
|35-08.75
|*1st
|PV
|5A
|Boys
|Brian Taylor
|Salina South
|J12-00.00
|11th
|PV
|5A
|Boys
|Blake Olmsted
|Salina Central
|13-06
|*4th
|DISC
|5A
|Boys
|Josh Morrow
|Salina Central
|152-00
|*5th
|DISC
|5A
|Boys
|Jayden Miller
|Salina South
|158-04
|*2nd
|F-3200
|4A
|Girls
|Taylor Briggs
|Chapman
|11:10.31
|*1st
|F-3200
|4A
|Boys
|Aaron Modrow
|Chapman
|9:49.25
|*1st
|F-3200
|5A
|Girls
|Jentrie Alderson
|Salina South
|11:40.7
|*6th
|F-3200
|5A
|Boys
|Keetan Munsell
|Salina South
|10:18.02
|13th
|F-3200
|5A
|Boys
|Cody Achilles
|McPherson
|10:41.07
|15th
|LJ
|3A
|Girls
|Isabelle Peters
|Smoky Valley
|16-00.00
|*6th
|HJ
|5A
|Girls
|Rhian Swanson
|McPherson
|J5-00.00
|*T-7th
|HJ
|3A
|Boys
|Jonah Ausherman
|Minneapolis
|5-10.00
|11th
|PV
|4A
|Girls
|Shiann Olberding
|Abilene
|J8-06.00
|13th
|PV
|4A
|Girls
|Makenna McGivney
|Abilene
|8-06.00
|12th
|PV
|4A
|Girls
|Zoe Cooper
|Abilene
|9-06.00
|*7th
|JAV
|5A
|Boys
|Cody Stufflebean
|McPherson
|175-11
|*2nd
|JAV
|5A
|Boys
|Isaac Mitchell
|Salina South
|181-01
|*1st
|F-100
|1A
|Girls
|Olivia Peters
|Elyria Christian
|14.09
|16th
|F-100
|2A
|Girls
|Shaylee Leiker
|Ellsworth
|12.82
|*5th
|F-100
|2A
|Girls
|Jasey Downing
|Bennington
|12.76
|*4th
|F-100
|3A
|Girls
|Isabelle Peters
|Smoky Valley
|12.62
|*6th
|F-100
|3A
|Girls
|Zoie Shupe
|Minneapolis
|13.25
|16th
|F-100
|5A
|Girls
|Emma Ruddle
|McPherson
|12:17
|*2nd
|F-100
|2A
|Boys
|Javon Allen
|Bennington
|11.24
|*3rd
|F-100
|2A
|Boys
|Luke Sharp
|Ellsworth
|11.36
|*5th
|F-100
|3A
|Boys
|Tim Lambert
|Smoky Valley
|10:55
|*1st
|F-100
|3A
|Boys
|Andrew Peters
|Smoky Valley
|11:45
|13th
|F-100
|4A
|Boys
|Dylan Scherbring
|Abilene
|11:39
|12th
|F-100
|5A
|Boys
|Brandt Cox
|Salina South
|11:25
|13th
|F-100
|5A
|Boys
|Brandon Yowell
|McPherson
|11:33
|15th
|F-100H
|2A
|Girls
|Kloie McIntyre
|Herington
|15.88
|
|F-100H
|2A
|Girls
|Chloe Stanley
|Bennington
|16.15
|*4th
|F-100H
|2A
|Girls
|Latia Moddelmog
|Canton-Galva
|16.65
|*5th
|F-100H
|3A
|Girls
|Isabelle Peters
|Smoky Valley
|15.33
|*2nd
|TJ
|5A
|Boys
|AJ Johnson
|Salina South
|42-00.00
|*8th
|DISC
|2A
|Girls
|Carrie Roe
|Herington
|87-08
|16th
|SP
|3A
|Girls
|Molly Chitty
|Southeast of Saline
|38-04
|*4th
|JAV
|4A
|Girls
|Peyton Suther
|Chapman
|124-08
|*6th
|F-110H
|1A
|Boys
|Brendan Shanks
|Minneapolis
|15.79
|*6th
|F-4×800
|1A
|Girls
|Lincoln
|Lincoln
|10:03.22
|*1st
|F-4×800
|1A
|Girls
|Elyria Christian
|Elyria Christian
|11:54.82
|16th
|F-4×800
|2A
|Girls
|Bennington
|Bennington
|10:05.53
|*1st
|F-4×800
|3A
|Girls
|Smoky Valley
|Smoky Valley
|10:14.65
|*5th
|F-4×800
|4A
|Girls
|Abilene
|Abilene
|9:53.44
|*1st
|F-4×800
|5A
|Girls
|Salina Central
|Salina Central
|10:30.45
|8th
|TJ
|5A
|Girls
|Autumn Allen
|McPherson
|37-03.50
|*2nd
|PV
|1A
|Girls
|Amber Brockmeier
|Hope
|J8-06.00
|T11th
|PV
|4A
|Boys
|Brayden Surritte
|Abilene
|12-06.00
|9th
|PV
|4A
|Boys
|Mitchell Tiller
|Chapman
|J13-06.00
|*5th
|JAV
|2A
|Boys
|Luke Dunn
|Ellsworth
|164-06
|*4th
|JAV
|2A
|Boys
|David Anderson
|Sacred Heart
|155-08
|9th
|F-4×800
|1A
|Boys
|Tescott
|Tescott
|9:20.98
|16th
|F-4×800
|3A
|Boys
|Smoky Valley
|Smoky Valley
|8:43.35
|11th
|F-4×800
|4A
|Boys
|Chapman
|Chapman
|8:20.18
|*3rd
|F-4×800
|4A
|Boys
|Abilene
|Abilene
|8:41.72
|10th
|TJ
|3A
|Girls
|Karsyn Schlesener
|Southeast of Saline
|32-08.50
|16th
|DISC
|4A
|Boys
|Kel Stroud
|Chapman
|134-03
|10th
|DISC
|4A
|Boys
|Dalton Harvey
|Chapman
|120-10
|14th
|SP
|1A
|Boys
|Jobe Fowles
|Solomon
|48-06.75
|*2nd
|F-1600
|1A
|Girls
|Jaycee Vath
|Lincoln
|5:23.81
|*1st
|F-1600
|1A
|Girls
|Jessyka Barten
|Hope
|5:43.38
|8th
|F-1600
|2A
|Girls
|Kya Johnson
|Bennington
|5:26.57
|*4th
|F-1600
|3A
|Girls
|Mallorie Pearson
|Southeast of Saline
|5:43.54
|9th
|F-1600
|4A
|Girls
|Taylor Briggs
|Chapman
|5:06.18
|*1st
|F-1600
|4A
|Girls
|Sydney Burton
|Abilene
|5:20.76
|*3rd
|F-1600
|5A
|Girls
|Jentrie Alderson
|Salina South
|5:23.96
|*6th
|F-1600
|5A
|Girls
|Kadyn Cobb
|Salina Central
|5:22.48
|*4th
|F-1600
|1A
|Boys
|Jonathan Huehl
|Sylvan-Lucas
|4:39.94
|*6th
|F-1600
|1A
|Boys
|Chance Jacobson
|Hope
|4:59.02
|15th
|F-1600
|2A
|Boys
|Josiah Bolton
|Ellsworth
|4:33.47
|*2nd
|F-1600
|2A
|Boys
|Luis Mendez
|Sacred Heart
|4:37.54
|*5th
|F-1600
|3A
|Boys
|Luke Gleason
|Southeast of Saline
|4:36.12
|*6th
|F-1600
|3A
|Boys
|Dylan Sprecker
|Southeast of Saline
|4:38.71
|9th
|F-1600
|3A
|Boys
|Ryan Heline
|Smoky Valley
|4:40.87
|12th
|F-1600
|4A
|Boys
|Aaron Modrow
|Chapman
|4:34.31
|*1st
|F-1600
|5A
|Boys
|Keetan Munsell
|Salina South
|4:52.20
|14th
|LJ
|4A
|Boys
|Blake Vercher
|Chapman
|20-11.00
|*2nd
|TJ
|2A
|Boys
|William Colgin
|Canton-Galva
|41-05.00
|10th
|DISC
|1A
|Girls
|Jada Lee
|White City
|118-06
|*3rd
|SP
|2A
|Girls
|Carrie Roe
|Herington
|31-10.25
|15th
|JAV
|5A
|Girls
|Grace Pyle
|McPherson
|112-05
|*8th
|JAV
|5A
|Girls
|Kallie Jost
|McPherson
|118-09
|*6th
|JAV
|5A
|Girls
|Reagan Geihsler
|Salina Central
|128-01
|*2nd
|F-800
|1A
|Girls
|Aubry Donley
|Lincoln
|2:24.15
|*1st
|F-800
|1A
|Girls
|Jaycee Vath
|Lincoln
|2:28.58
|*4th
|F-800
|3A
|Girls
|Gracie Lambert
|Smoky Valley
|2:24.64
|*4th
|F-800
|4A
|Girls
|Sydney Burton
|Abilene
|2:17.03
|*1st
|F-800
|4A
|Girls
|Abby Barnes
|Abilene
|2:32.24
|13th
|F-800
|5A
|Girls
|Kadyn Cobb
|Salina Central
|2:23.79
|9th
|F-800
|1A
|Boys
|Jonathan Huehl
|Sylvan-Lucas
|2:03.63
|9th
|F-800
|2A
|Boys
|Luis Mendez
|Sacred Heart
|1:58.78
|*2nd
|F-800
|2A
|Boys
|Treyton Peterson
|Ell-Saline
|2:05.44
|9th
|F-800
|4A
|Boys
|Aaron Modrow
|Chapman
|2:15.67
|15th
|F-800
|4A
|Boys
|Brandon Rectenwald
|Salina South
|2:05
|14th