Smoky Valley, Lincoln, Bennington Take Home State Track Hardware

Pat StrathmanMay 27, 2019

Below are area participants. * indicates state placer, bold is for state champions

Class 1A boys team standings – Solomon ties for 20th w/11 points
Class 1A girls team standings – Lincoln is state runner-up w/59 points, just behind Kiowa County
Class 2A boys team standings – Ellsworth finishes 15th w/17 points; Sacred Heart ties for 16th w/14
Class 2A girls team standings – Bennington is state runner-up w/57 points, behind Garden Plain; Ellsworth w/14 points for 20th
Class 3A boys team standings – Smoky Valley finishes second w/50 points
Class 3A girls team standings – Smoky Valley takes third w/46 points, five shy of second-place Cheney
Class 4A boys team standings – Chapman barely misses on hardware w/4th place at 52 points
Class 4A girls team standings – Abilene edges Chapman w/36.5 points to 35 for 7th and 8th
Class 5A boys team standings – McPherson takes 12th, Salina South ties for 16th, Salina Central is 21st
Class 5A girls team standings – McPherson finishes 7th, Salina Central 13th, Salina South ties for 14th

—21 STATE CHAMPIONS —

— 118 STATE MEDALISTS —

Photos by Zoie & Huey Counts

Time/Day Event Class Athlete School Time/Dist/Hght Place/Advance
10:45a Fri F-3200 1A Girls Jaycee Vath Lincoln 11:27.53 *1st
10:45a Fri F-3200 1A Girls Raegen Stewart Lincoln 12:23.73 *5th
10:45a Fri F-3200 1A Girls Shelbie Ford Lincoln 12:35.10 *7th
11:00a Fri TJ 3A Boys Carson Windholz Smoky Valley 40-10.75 14th
11:00a Fri TJ 3A Boys Eddie McVay Southeast of Saline 41-09.50 10th
11:00a Fri HJ 2A Girls Lakyn Tenbrink Ellsworth J5-00.00 *7th
8:00a Sat PV 3A Girls Isabelle Peters Smoky Valley 12-08.00 *1st
11:00a Fri PV 2A Boys Eryk Andalon Ellsworth NH NH
11:00a Fri PV 2A Boys Gunner Brummett Bennington J11-00.00 10th
11:00a Fri DISC 3A Girls Aubriawna Franklin Smoky Valley 97-03 14th
11:00a Fri DISC 3A Girls Molly Chitty Southeast of Saline 111-01 9th
11:00a Fri SP 2A Boys Nick Davenport Ell-Saline 49-03.25 *5th
11:00a Fri JAV 1A Girls Holly Brockmeier Hope 129-04 *5th
8:05a Fri F-3200 2A Boys Morgan Becker Canton-Galva 10:50.52 14th
8:25a Fri F-3200 3A Girls Gracie Lott Smoky Valley 13:16.62 12th
8:25a Fri F-3200 3A Boys Luke Gleason Southeast of Saline 10:33.57 11th
8:25a Fri F-3200 3A Boys Dominic Jackson Southeast of Saline 10:36.16 14th
8:25a Fri F-3200 3A Boys Ryan Heline Smoky Valley 10:17.31 *8th
9:00a Fri P-100H 2A Girls Latia Moddelmog Canton-Galva 16.65Q 6th
9:00a Fri P-100H 2A Girls Kloie McIntyre Herington 15.88Q 1st
9:00a Fri P-100H 2A Girls Chloe Stanley Bennington 16.15Q 3rd
9:00a Fri P-100H 3A Girls Ashley Rietbrock Minneapolis 16.97 13th
9:00a Fri P-100H 3A Girls Isabelle Peters Smoky Valley 15.30Q 3rd
9:20a Fri P-110H 1A Boys Kayden Presnell Tescott 19.67 16th
9:20a Fri P-110H 2A Boys Kash Travnichek Ellsworth 17.22 14th
9:20a Fri P-110H 3A Boys Brendan Shanks Minneapolis 15.79Q 5th
9:20a Fri P-110H 3A Boys Chase Poague Southeast of Saline 16.69 13th
8:00a Sat LJ 2A Boys Mark Prendergrast Sacred Heart 19-05.75 9th
8:00a Sat DISC 1A Boys Jobe Fowles Solomon 148-01 *6th
8:00a Sat SP 3A Boys Ethan Wampler Smoky Valley 47-01.75 *7th
8:00a Sat JAV 2A Girls Emilie Roe Herington 91-04 16th
F-4×100 1A Girls Elyria Christian Elyria Christian 51:37 *4th
F-4×100 2A Girls Bennington Bennington 51.57 *2nd
F-4×100 2A Girls Sacred Heart Sacred Heart 52.69 *8th
F-4×100 3A Girls Minneapolis Minneapolis DQ
F-4×100 1A Boys Lincoln Lincoln 45.49 *5th
F-4×100 2A Boys Sacred Heart Sacred Heart 49.51 13th
F-4×100 3A Boys Smoky Valley Smoky Valley 42.93 *1st
F-400 1A Girls Olivia Peters Elyria Christian 1:01.2 *7th
F-400 1A Girls Aubry Donley Lincoln 58.91 *2nd
F-400 2A Girls Shaylee Leiker Ellsworth 1:00.31 *3rd
F-400 2A Girls Abigail Frisbie Ell-Saline 1:01.35 *5th
F-400 3A Girls Abby Rose Smoky Valley 1:00.38 *3rd
F-400 1A Boys Josef Hobson Elyria Christian 54.31 16th
F-400 2A Boys Paco Garcia Sacred Heart 53.62 15th
F-400 3A Boys Lane Schrag Smoky Valley 51.44 *8th
F-300H 1A Girls Lexi Neel Sylvan-Lucas 51.87 14th
F-300H 2A Girls Hannah Goetz Sacred Heart 49.9 9th
F-300H 2A Girls Chloe Stanley Bennington 46.76 1st*
F-300H 3A Girls Ashley Rietbrock Minneapolis 49.24 9th
F-300H 3A Girls Kerington Haxton Smoky Valley 48.44 *6th
LJ 3A Boys Carson Windholz Smoky Valley 21-01.25 *2nd
TJ 2A Girls Latia Moddelmog Canton-Galva 33-11.00 8th
HJ 1A Girls Hannah Froese Elyria Christian 4-10.00 8th
HJ 1A Girls Kayla Webb Solomon J5-02.00 *4th
HJ 2A Boys Tyson Struber Canton-Galva NH
HJ 2A Boys Kash Travnichek Ellsworth J5-08.00 10th
PV 2A Girls Chloe Stanley Bennington 9-00.00 T-5
PV 1A Boys Braydon Peterson Tescott NH
DISC 2A Boys Nick Davenport Ell-Saline 155-10 *2nd
SP 1A Girls Jada Lee White City 37-00.75 *3rd
SP 1A Girls Holly Brockmeier Hope 35-03.00 *6th
JAV 3A Girls Kersti Nelson Minneapolis 106-03 15th
F-300H 1A Boys Beau Batchman Sylvan-Lucas 42.78 10th
F-300H 3A Boys Tim Lambert Smoky Valley 39.48 *2nd
F-200 1A Girls Connie Schott Elyria Christian 28.05 16th
F-200 2A Girls Jasey Downing Bennington 26.77 *7th
F-200 2A Boys Javon Allen Bennington 22.97 *2nd
F-200 2A Boys Owen Kulas Ell-Saline 23.79 9th
F-200 3A Boys Tim Lambert Smoky Valley 21.97 *1st
F-4×400 1A Girls Elyria Christian Elyria Christian 4:12.97 *4th
F-4×400 2A Girls Bennington Bennington 4:07.65 *1st
F-4×400 2A Girls Ellsworth Ellsworth 4:19.83 *7th
F-4×400 3A Girls Smoky Valley Smoky Valley 4:08.23 *5th
F-4×400 3A Girls Minneapolis Minneapolis 4:12.11 *8th
LJ 4A Girls McKenna Kirkpatrick Chapman 15-10.75 *7th
DISC 5A Girls Reagan Geihsler Salina Central 122-10 *2nd
SP 4A Girls Macy Bliss Chapman 32-00.75 12th
SP 4A Girls Kylie Coup Abilene 30-02.5 16th
F-4X400 1A Boys Solomon Solomon FALSE START
F-4X400 1A Boys Elyria-Christian Elyria-Christian 3:46.62 15th
F-4X400 2A Boys Sacred Heart Sacred Heart 3:35.03 *7th
F-100H 5A Girls Emma Ruddle McPherson 14.45 *1st
F-100H 5A Girls Avery Howard McPherson FS DQ
F-4×100 4A Girls Chapman Chapman 56.19 16th
F-4×100 5A Girls McPherson McPherson 49.36 *2nd
LJ 5A Girls Lauren Raubenstine Salina South 15-05.50 12th
LJ 5A Girls Autumn Allen McPherson 15-06.50 11th
HJ 4A Girls Peyton Suther Chapman J5-0.00 9th
HJ 5A Boys Jacob Alexander McPherson J6-02.00 *5th
HJ 5A Boys Seth Madron McPherson 6-00.00 *6th
PV 5A Girls Elizabeth Collins Salina Central J10-00.00 *7th
PV 5A Girls Georgia Bell Salina South J10-00.00 *6th
PV 5A Girls Victoria Maxton Salina South 11-00.00 *1st
PV 3A Boys Andrew Peters Smoky Valley 12-06.00 9th
SP 5A Boys Cody Stufflebean McPherson 50-02.00 *6th
F-4×100 5A Boys McPherson McPherson 43.46 *4th
F-400 5A Girls Emily Whorton McPherson 1:03.05 12th
F-400 4A Boys Shaun Blocker Chapman 51.52 *5th
F-400 5A Boys Riley Counts Salina Central 51.54 *8th
F-300H 4A Girls Elizabeth Holmes Abilene 48.32 *8th
F-300H 4A Girls Shannon Anderson Chapman 52.72 15th
F-300H 5A Girls Harper Smith McPherson 49.85 13th
DISC 4A Girls Macy Bliss Chapman 96-04 14th
SP 5A Girls Katie Berg McPherson 34-07.75 *8th
F-300H 4A Boys Trey Tovar Abilene 44.3 14th
F-300H 5A Boys Deandre Kohman Salina South 42.13 13th
F-200 4A Boys Dylan Scherbring Abilene 22.93 *7th
F-200 5A Boys Riley Counts Salina Central 22.71 *7th
F-200 5A Boys Gage Shook McPherson 23.53 16th
F-4×400 4A Girls Abilene Abilene 4:11.59 *2nd
F-4×400 5A Girls McPherson McPherson 4:16.64 11th
F-4×400 4A Boys Chapman Chapman 3:25.61 *2nd
F-4×400 4A Boys Abilene Abilene 3:29.62 *8th
F-4×400 5A Boys Salina South Salina South 3:47.83 16th
TJ 4A Girls McKenna Kirkpatrick Chapman 35-08.75 *1st
PV 5A Boys Brian Taylor Salina South J12-00.00 11th
PV 5A Boys Blake Olmsted Salina Central 13-06 *4th
DISC 5A Boys Josh Morrow Salina Central 152-00 *5th
DISC 5A Boys Jayden Miller Salina South 158-04 *2nd
F-3200 4A Girls Taylor Briggs Chapman 11:10.31 *1st
F-3200 4A Boys Aaron Modrow Chapman 9:49.25 *1st
F-3200 5A Girls Jentrie Alderson Salina South 11:40.7 *6th
F-3200 5A Boys Keetan Munsell Salina South 10:18.02 13th
F-3200 5A Boys Cody Achilles McPherson 10:41.07 15th
LJ 3A Girls Isabelle Peters Smoky Valley 16-00.00 *6th
HJ 5A Girls Rhian Swanson McPherson J5-00.00 *T-7th
HJ 3A Boys Jonah Ausherman Minneapolis 5-10.00 11th
PV 4A Girls Shiann Olberding Abilene J8-06.00 13th
PV 4A Girls Makenna McGivney Abilene 8-06.00 12th
PV 4A Girls Zoe Cooper Abilene 9-06.00 *7th
JAV 5A Boys Cody Stufflebean McPherson 175-11 *2nd
JAV 5A Boys Isaac Mitchell Salina South 181-01 *1st
F-100 1A Girls Olivia Peters Elyria Christian 14.09 16th
F-100 2A Girls Shaylee Leiker Ellsworth 12.82 *5th
F-100 2A Girls Jasey Downing Bennington 12.76 *4th
F-100 3A Girls Isabelle Peters Smoky Valley 12.62 *6th
F-100 3A Girls Zoie Shupe Minneapolis 13.25 16th
F-100 5A Girls Emma Ruddle McPherson 12:17 *2nd
F-100 2A Boys Javon Allen Bennington 11.24 *3rd
F-100 2A Boys Luke Sharp Ellsworth 11.36 *5th
F-100 3A Boys Tim Lambert Smoky Valley 10:55 *1st
F-100 3A Boys Andrew Peters Smoky Valley 11:45 13th
F-100 4A Boys Dylan Scherbring Abilene 11:39 12th
F-100 5A Boys Brandt Cox Salina South 11:25 13th
F-100 5A Boys Brandon Yowell McPherson 11:33 15th
F-100H 2A Girls Kloie McIntyre Herington 15.88
*3rd
F-100H 2A Girls Chloe Stanley Bennington 16.15 *4th
F-100H 2A Girls Latia Moddelmog Canton-Galva 16.65 *5th
F-100H 3A Girls Isabelle Peters Smoky Valley 15.33 *2nd
TJ 5A Boys AJ Johnson Salina South 42-00.00 *8th
DISC 2A Girls Carrie Roe Herington 87-08 16th
SP 3A Girls Molly Chitty Southeast of Saline 38-04 *4th
JAV 4A Girls Peyton Suther Chapman 124-08 *6th
F-110H 1A Boys Brendan Shanks Minneapolis 15.79 *6th
F-4×800 1A Girls Lincoln Lincoln 10:03.22 *1st
F-4×800 1A Girls Elyria Christian Elyria Christian 11:54.82 16th
F-4×800 2A Girls Bennington Bennington 10:05.53 *1st
F-4×800 3A Girls Smoky Valley Smoky Valley 10:14.65 *5th
F-4×800 4A Girls Abilene Abilene 9:53.44 *1st
F-4×800 5A Girls Salina Central Salina Central 10:30.45 8th
TJ 5A Girls Autumn Allen McPherson 37-03.50 *2nd
PV 1A Girls Amber Brockmeier Hope J8-06.00 T11th
PV 4A Boys Brayden Surritte Abilene 12-06.00 9th
PV 4A Boys Mitchell Tiller Chapman J13-06.00 *5th
JAV 2A Boys Luke Dunn Ellsworth 164-06 *4th
JAV 2A Boys David Anderson Sacred Heart 155-08 9th
F-4×800 1A Boys Tescott Tescott 9:20.98 16th
F-4×800 3A Boys Smoky Valley Smoky Valley 8:43.35 11th
F-4×800 4A Boys Chapman Chapman 8:20.18 *3rd
F-4×800 4A Boys Abilene Abilene 8:41.72 10th
TJ 3A Girls Karsyn Schlesener Southeast of Saline 32-08.50 16th
DISC 4A Boys Kel Stroud Chapman 134-03 10th
DISC 4A Boys Dalton Harvey Chapman 120-10 14th
SP 1A Boys Jobe Fowles Solomon 48-06.75 *2nd
F-1600 1A Girls Jaycee Vath Lincoln 5:23.81 *1st
F-1600 1A Girls Jessyka Barten Hope 5:43.38 8th
F-1600 2A Girls Kya Johnson Bennington 5:26.57 *4th
F-1600 3A Girls Mallorie Pearson Southeast of Saline 5:43.54 9th
F-1600 4A Girls Taylor Briggs Chapman 5:06.18 *1st
F-1600 4A Girls Sydney Burton Abilene 5:20.76 *3rd
F-1600 5A Girls Jentrie Alderson Salina South 5:23.96 *6th
F-1600 5A Girls Kadyn Cobb Salina Central 5:22.48 *4th
F-1600 1A Boys Jonathan Huehl Sylvan-Lucas 4:39.94 *6th
F-1600 1A Boys Chance Jacobson Hope 4:59.02 15th
F-1600 2A Boys Josiah Bolton Ellsworth 4:33.47 *2nd
F-1600 2A Boys Luis Mendez Sacred Heart 4:37.54 *5th
F-1600 3A Boys Luke Gleason Southeast of Saline 4:36.12 *6th
F-1600 3A Boys Dylan Sprecker Southeast of Saline 4:38.71 9th
F-1600 3A Boys Ryan Heline Smoky Valley 4:40.87 12th
F-1600 4A Boys Aaron Modrow Chapman 4:34.31 *1st
F-1600 5A Boys Keetan Munsell Salina South 4:52.20 14th
LJ 4A Boys Blake Vercher Chapman 20-11.00 *2nd
TJ 2A Boys William Colgin Canton-Galva 41-05.00 10th
DISC 1A Girls Jada Lee White City 118-06 *3rd
SP 2A Girls Carrie Roe Herington 31-10.25 15th
JAV 5A Girls Grace Pyle McPherson 112-05 *8th
JAV 5A Girls Kallie Jost McPherson 118-09 *6th
JAV 5A Girls Reagan Geihsler Salina Central 128-01 *2nd
F-800 1A Girls Aubry Donley Lincoln 2:24.15 *1st
F-800 1A Girls Jaycee Vath Lincoln 2:28.58 *4th
F-800 3A Girls Gracie Lambert Smoky Valley 2:24.64 *4th
F-800 4A Girls Sydney Burton Abilene 2:17.03 *1st
F-800 4A Girls Abby Barnes Abilene 2:32.24 13th
F-800 5A Girls Kadyn Cobb Salina Central 2:23.79 9th
F-800 1A Boys Jonathan Huehl Sylvan-Lucas 2:03.63 9th
F-800 2A Boys Luis Mendez Sacred Heart 1:58.78 *2nd
F-800 2A Boys Treyton Peterson Ell-Saline 2:05.44 9th
F-800 4A Boys Aaron Modrow Chapman 2:15.67 15th
F-800 4A Boys Brandon Rectenwald Salina South 2:05 14th

