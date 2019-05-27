Smoky Valley, Lincoln, Bennington Take Home State Track Hardware

The nation’s largest track and field meet is here!

Below are area participants. * indicates state placer, bold is for state champions

Class 1A boys team standings – Solomon ties for 20th w/11 points

Class 1A girls team standings – Lincoln is state runner-up w/59 points, just behind Kiowa County

Class 2A boys team standings – Ellsworth finishes 15th w/17 points; Sacred Heart ties for 16th w/14

Class 2A girls team standings – Bennington is state runner-up w/57 points, behind Garden Plain; Ellsworth w/14 points for 20th

Class 3A boys team standings – Smoky Valley finishes second w/50 points

Class 3A girls team standings – Smoky Valley takes third w/46 points, five shy of second-place Cheney

Class 4A boys team standings – Chapman barely misses on hardware w/4th place at 52 points

Class 4A girls team standings – Abilene edges Chapman w/36.5 points to 35 for 7th and 8th

Class 5A boys team standings – McPherson takes 12th, Salina South ties for 16th, Salina Central is 21st

Class 5A girls team standings – McPherson finishes 7th, Salina Central 13th, Salina South ties for 14th

—21 STATE CHAMPIONS —

— 118 STATE MEDALISTS —

Photos by Zoie & Huey Counts