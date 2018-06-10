2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Wraps Up

It started with Thursday night’s Festival Jam, billed as the “biggest showcase in the USA”, and ended Sunday afternoon with Elton Dan and the Rocket Band’s sounds of Elton John. In between over 100 performers, 130 artists, and dozens of food booths attracted thousands of people to Oakdale Park for the The 42nd edition of the Smoky Hill River Festival.

It was another successful weekend for everyone involved.

The weather condition stayed dry all weekend, however it was hot. Dangerously hot at times. Several people were transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with heat-related illness symptoms and others were treated at the park.

Preliminary numbers show a decrease in attendance from last year’s festival. According to Salina Arts and Humanities, total attendance was 56,784. In 2017 attendance was 68,671

2018 Smoky Hill River Festival unofficial attendance in Oakdale Park: