2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Final Reminders

As Festival-goers get ready to enjoy the “Sensory Feast” at the River Festival this week, here are a few reminders of what to know, what to bring and what to leave behind:

The Festival’s five entrance gates open to the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 and 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. NO general Festival attendees will be permitted before that time. There is also NO early set-up in the Festival stage areas by vendors, volunteers or the public. Volunteers reporting for early shifts should come to the Mulberry Street gate wearing their Festival admission Button.

Coolers with snacks and beverages are permitted. NO glass containers of any kind are allowed.

Shade umbrellas are allowed behind designated and marked sight lines only. No canopy tents of any kind are allowed anywhere in the park by the general public.

Mobility carts are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Festival Headquarters near the Fourth Street bridge. No advance reservations will be taken.

Absolutely no pets or comfort animals on-grounds other than permitted service animals.

No bicycles are allowed within the park.

Other guest services at the River Festival include the EMS First Aid Center, a staffed mobile-device charging station across the swimming pool from Stage II, a Baby Station, Ident-A-Kid services and Lost & Found. Shuttles from various points in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center parking lots to Festival grounds are wheelchair-accessible. See the Festival Program on-site or for additional for guest-service details, go to http://www.riverfestival.com/stuff_to_know.cfm Helpful final reminders about what to bring or not bring also can be found at riverfestival.com/visitorinfo.cfm#admission.