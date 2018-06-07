2018 Smoky Hill River Festival Final Reminders

As Festival-goers get ready to enjoy the “Sensory Feast” at the River Festival this week, here are a few reminders of what to know, what to bring and what to leave behind:
- The Festival’s five entrance gates open to the public at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 7 and 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday. NO general Festival attendees will be permitted before that time. There is also NO early set-up in the Festival stage areas by vendors, volunteers or the public. Volunteers reporting for early shifts should come to the Mulberry Street gate wearing their Festival admission Button.
- Coolers with snacks and beverages are permitted. NO glass containers of any kind are allowed.
- Shade umbrellas are allowed behind designated and marked sight lines only. No canopy tents of any kind are allowed anywhere in the park by the general public.
- Mobility carts are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Festival Headquarters near the Fourth Street bridge. No advance reservations will be taken.
- Absolutely no pets or comfort animals on-grounds other than permitted service animals.
- No bicycles are allowed within the park.
Other guest services at the River Festival include the EMS First Aid Center, a staffed mobile-device charging station across the swimming pool from Stage II, a Baby Station, Ident-A-Kid services and Lost & Found. Shuttles from various points in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center parking lots to Festival grounds are wheelchair-accessible. See the Festival Program on-site or for additional for guest-service details, go to http://www.riverfestival.com/stuff_to_know.cfm Helpful final reminders about what to bring or not bring also can be found at riverfestival.com/visitorinfo.cfm#admission.