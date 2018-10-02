2018 Kansas BOR Enrollment Numbers Released

The Kansas Board of Regents released preliminary figures that show a slight increase at state universities and a small decrease in systemwide enrollment of full-time equivalent students.
Fort Hays State saw the largest increase of students, while K-State and Wichita State saw a slight increase to both of its enrollment numbers. KU had a slight decrease in its enrollment from 2017 to 2018.
2018 Kansas Board of Regents Enrollment:
|Institution
|Fall 2018 FT Enrollment
|Difference from 2017
|Percent from 2017
|Emporia State University
|4,493
|25
|0.57
|Fort Hays State University
|9,473
|190
|2.05
|Kansas State University
|18,824
|102
|0.54
|Pittsburg State University
|5,988
|-248
|-3.98
|University of Kansas
|24,246
|-151
|-0.62
|Wichita State University
|11,285
|176
|1.58
|University Total
|74,308
|95
|0.13
Credit: KSN News