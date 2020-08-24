Salina, KS

2 Vehicle Collision Near Salina Wal-Mart

Jeremy BohnAugust 24, 2020

One Salina resident and a Lindsborg resident are sent to the hospital after a vehicle wreck in south Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of W. Schilling Rd. and Riffel Dr. at 3:22 p.m., Friday.

A 2010 Chevy Equinox, driven by Cora Peterson, 73, Lindsborg, was headed north on Riffel and attempting to drive in to the Wal-Mart parking lot. After stopping at a stop sign, the vehicle proceeded in to the intersection and was struck by a 2011 Nissan Altima, traveling west on Schilling.

The driver of the Altima, Garrett Burke, 18, Salina, was uninjured. However, his passenger, a 21-year-old Salina woman complained of chest and back pain, as well as numbness. She was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Peterson also complained of chest and back pain, and she too was sent to Salina Regional by EMS.

Peterson is also cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.

