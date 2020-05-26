Salina, KS

2 Tenn. Women Arrested on Drug Charges in Salina

Jeremy BohnMay 26, 2020

Two women from Tenn. are under arrest after a traffic stop on Interstate-70 led to the discovery of drugs.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol pulled over a 2019 Nissan Rogue for speeding in the eastbound lane at milepost 254 on I-70 at 1 a.m. Saturday.

When the officer went up to the vehicle, they smelled the alleged odor of marijuana from the car.

A search of the vehicle found marijuana stowed in multiple places. 154 ounces of pot was found in one bag, 33 ounces found in another, 136 ounces of marijuana found in a third bag, before authorities found THC infused cookies and pretzels.

Authorities arrested the car’s two occupants, Tonika Goodall, 36, Tenn. and Cyntanna Collins, 34, Tenn.

Both are charged with no drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

 

