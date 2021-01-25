Salina, KS

2 Sheds Destroyed When a Trash Fire Gets Out of Control

Jeremy BohnJanuary 25, 2021

Burning trash spreads to two nearby sheds resulting in a fire and property loss in northwest Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 3 all responded to a structure fire on the property of 10798 W. Watkins Rd. at 7 p.m. Friday.

Timothy Lecklider, 57, had been burning trash in a barrel, when the some of the trash got out of the barrel. The fire then spread to a nearby storage shed on the property, before spreading to a second shed.

The fire crew was able to stop the blaze, however, both sheds were completely burnt up in the fire.

Total loss is estimated at $20,000.

 

