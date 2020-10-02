2 Sheds Burn, Chickens Killed in Fire

A Falun fire claims lots of property as well as the lives of some chickens on Thursday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the fire started in a pair of sheds at 237 E. 3rd St., Falun, at 2:05 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies, Rural Fire District No. 2 and Marquette Rural Fire Department all responded to the scene. Two sheds in the backyard of the property were up in flames and destroyed before fire crews to put out the blaze.

The property is owned by Bryce Wampler, Lindsborg; however, his son, Ethan, lives on the land. Both men had property inside of the sheds including miscellaneous hand tools and chickens–20 of which died in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating on what caused the fire, however, Soldan notes that there was electricity to the sheds for heating lamps.

Total loss is $20,000.