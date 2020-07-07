2 Sent to the Hospital in Salina Car Accident

Both drivers involved in a south Salina crash are hospitalized.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash happened at the intersection of S. 9th St. and Magnolia Rd. at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Kevin Benitez, 20, Garden City, was driving his 2002 Toyota Camry northbound on 9th and went to make a left-hand turn on to Magnolia, when he turned in front of a 2003 Ford Taurus traveling south on 9th St.

This caused a collision where both drivers sustained what appear to be minor injuries. Benitez suffered neck pain and a light head. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS.

The driver of the Taurus, 38-year-old Christina Woodhull, Salina, had hip and self reported herself to Salina Regional Health Center.

Both vehicles sustained front-end damage.

Benitez is cited for failure to yield a left-hand turn, no proof of insurance and driving against restrictions.