2 Sent to Hospital in Wreck on Cloud St.

Two women are sent to the hospital after the vehicle they were in was rear-ended in Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that a 2002 Chevy Venture van was driving west on Cloud St., waiting to turn in to the Harbor Freight parking lot at 6 p.m. Friday.

A 1961 Chevy pickup, also traveling west on Cloud, then crashed in to the back of the van.

The van had two occupants, the driver, 62-year-old Martha Smith, Salina, and a 34-year-old female passenger. Smith sustained a shoulder injury in the wreck, while the passenger had a panic attack. Both were sent by EMS to the Salina hospital.

The van was also towed away from the scene with rear end damage.

The driver of the truck, Adam Curbow, 18, Salina, was not hurt. He is cited for inattentive driving and no proof of insurance. Curbow’s truck sustained front end damage, but he was able to remove the truck from the scene.