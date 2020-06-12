2 Sent To Hospital In Single Car Crash

A single-vehicle crash in west Saline County sends two people to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that crash occurred at 4:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hedville Rd. and Crawford St, about six miles west of Salina.

A 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on W. Crawford–which is a dirt road. As it was approaching the intersection with Hedville Rd., for an unknown reason, the truck went in to the opposite lane of traffic, through a large water puddle, where it lost control. The truck then traveled across the intersection, striking a stop sign and partially overturning and coming to a rest on a fence post.

By the way the truck landed on the fence post, the truck’s three occupants were momentarily stuck, however, were eventually able to exit the vehicle.

The driver, 18-year-old Kieran Cunningham, Salina, and the middle passenger, 20-year-old Malaysia Johnson, Salina, were both sent to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS for their injuries. Meanwhile, the right passenger was uninjured.

Cunningham is cited for failure to yield.