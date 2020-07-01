Salina, KS

2 Salina Men Arrested in Confrontation With Police

Jeremy BohnJuly 1, 2020

Salina Police subdue two men in a Tuesday afternoon confrontation at a north Salina motel.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer observed 30-year-old Adrian Vanley, Salina, in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Blvd., at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer knew that Vanley is wanted on a Saline County District Court warrant.

The officer attempted to arrest Vanley, however, the man turned towards the officer in a fighting stance and began acting aggressively. Other officers  arrived and tried to place the man in handcuffs, but the struggle continued.

During the struggle, a second man, 36-year-old Michael Swisher, Salina, approached the officers with his hand in his right pocket. The officers gave commands to Swisher to show them his hand, but he continued with his hand in the pocket. He continued to approach the officers when he allegedly pulled out a knife from his right pocket.

After several commands from the officers, Swisher dropped the knife and both men were finally apprehended and taken in to custody.

Vanley is charged with two warrants, probation violation, failure to appear, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Swisher faces three charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and inference with a law enforcement officer.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

