2 Overnight Arson Incidents in Salina

Salina authorities are investigating two arson cases that appear to be related.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the Salina Fire Department and police crews were sent to the 700 block of N. 5th St. at midnight on Friday for a van that was parked on the street that was on fire.

When fire crews arrived, flames were shooting out of the passenger-rear side of the 1998 Chevy Astro van. Fire crews determined that the cause of the fire is an arson that totaled the $1,000 van which belongs to Victor Davis, 64, Salina.

While crews were extinguishing the first car on fire, another call came in on another vehicle on fire in the 800 block of N. 3rd St.

There, a 1976 Winnebago RV and a 1986 Winnebago camper are parked side-by-side. The RV was fully engulfed in flames, while the camper had also caught on fire. Fire crews quickly determined that the cause of that fire was also an arson which completely demolished the $3,000 RV and camper that sustained $1,500 worth of damage.

Both pieces of property belong to Marselino Costello, 83, Salina.

During the investigation, police found two gas cans–one half full, the other completely full–in the road in the 700 block of S. Broadway Blvd. Authorities do not yet know if those gas cans are linked to the arson cases or not.