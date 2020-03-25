Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 46 °

2 Out Of State Motorists Injured In Lincoln County Crash

Jeremy BohnMarch 25, 2020

Two people are hospitalized on Wednesday after a single vehicle wreck on Interstate-70 in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a 2008 Freightliner truck was traveling westbound on I-70, when it left the roadway at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck entered the north ditch, striking a delineator post. The driver then over-corrected before entering the eastbound lanes when the truck overturned coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes, facing north.

The truck was driven by Nikaj Amarildo, 44, Grand Blanc, Mich., who was buckled up. The truck had a passenger, Adrian Endsley, 43, Lacona, NY, who was not buckled up.

Both Amarildo and Endsley suffered suspected minor injuries and were sent to Salina Regional Heath Center.

The crash happened just east of milepost 233 on I-70, or about eight miles east of the K-156 Junction in Lincoln County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

2020 Summer Catbacker Tour Canceled

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With recent events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, K-State Athletics, in conc...

March 25, 2020 Comments

2 Out Of State Motorists Injured In...

Kansas News

March 25, 2020

UPDATE: Chase Suspect Allegedly Sto...

Top News

March 25, 2020

Saline County Not Considering Stay ...

COVID-19 Top News

March 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Out Of State Motorists ...
March 25, 2020Comments
Anderson Will Advise To C...
March 24, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 3...
March 24, 2020Comments
Kansas WIC Program Now Av...
March 24, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH