2 Out Of State Motorists Injured In Lincoln County Crash

Two people are hospitalized on Wednesday after a single vehicle wreck on Interstate-70 in Lincoln County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that a 2008 Freightliner truck was traveling westbound on I-70, when it left the roadway at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The truck entered the north ditch, striking a delineator post. The driver then over-corrected before entering the eastbound lanes when the truck overturned coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes, facing north.

The truck was driven by Nikaj Amarildo, 44, Grand Blanc, Mich., who was buckled up. The truck had a passenger, Adrian Endsley, 43, Lacona, NY, who was not buckled up.

Both Amarildo and Endsley suffered suspected minor injuries and were sent to Salina Regional Heath Center.

The crash happened just east of milepost 233 on I-70, or about eight miles east of the K-156 Junction in Lincoln County.