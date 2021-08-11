2 New COVID Deaths, 32 New Cases

There are two new COVID related deaths in Saline County and 32 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, two additional members of our community have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the last update on Monday. There have also been 32 new COVID-19 cases identified. Agency staff is actively monitoring 440 cases of COVID-19.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 14 patients who require hospitalization for the virus

At least 23,372 people or 43.1 percent of the population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saline County.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at gogettested.com or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.