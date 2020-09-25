2 More COVID Cases at Salina Schools

Todd PittengerSeptember 25, 2020

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Salina schools.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a new case was confirmed at Salina Central High School on Thursday and on Friday a case was confirmed at Heartland Early Education.

Overall, there have now been 15 cases at Salina schools. They include:

  • One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
  • One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
  • One positive test at South Middle SchoolSeptember 22, 2020
  • One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
  • One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
  • One positive test at Stewart ElementarySeptember 22, 2020
  • One positive test at South High SchoolSeptember 21, 2020
  • One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
  • One positive test at Central High SchoolSeptember 20, 2020
  • One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
  • One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
  • One positive test at South MiddlESeptember 16, 2020
  • One positive test at South MiddleSeptember 11, 2020
  • One positive test at Central HighSeptember 4, 2020
  • One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

27 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 27 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County. According to the Saline County Health ...

September 25, 2020 Comments

2 More COVID Cases at Salina School...

COVID-19 Top News

September 25, 2020

South’s Football Game at Derb...

Sports News

September 25, 2020

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

September 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thieves Who Stole From Ru...
September 25, 2020Comments
4 Warnings, 9 Watches For...
September 25, 2020Comments
Area Businesses Get Energ...
September 25, 2020Comments
KWU Creates Valedictorian...
September 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH