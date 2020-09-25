2 More COVID Cases at Salina Schools

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Salina schools. According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a new case was confirmed at Salina Central High School on Thursday and on Friday a case was confirmed at Heartland Early Education. Overall, there have now been 15 cases at Salina schools. They include:

One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020

One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020

One positive test at South Middle SchoolSeptember 22, 2020

One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020

One positive test at Stewart ElementarySeptember 22, 2020

One positive test at South High SchoolSeptember 21, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020

One positive test at Central High SchoolSeptember 20, 2020

One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020

One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020

One positive test at South MiddlESeptember 16, 2020

One positive test at South MiddleSeptember 11, 2020

One positive test at Central HighSeptember 4, 2020

One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.