Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 56 °

2 More COVID-19 Cases at Salina Schools

Todd PittengerSeptember 16, 2020

A couple of more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Salina schools.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, a case was confirmed Wednesday at Lakewood Middle School. A case was also confirmed at Salina South Middle School, now the second case at that school.

Other positive cases include

  • One positive test at South Middle School
    September 11, 2020
  • One positive test at Central High School September 4, 2020
  • One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

The district is posting any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result.

Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

2 More COVID-19 Cases at Salina Sch...

A couple of more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Salina schools. According to USD 305’s C...

September 16, 2020 Comments

27 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Top News

September 16, 2020

Three Area Teams in KVA Week Two Ra...

Sports News

September 16, 2020

SAUW Goal: Raise $550,000

Kansas News

September 16, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

SAUW Goal: Raise $550,000
September 16, 2020Comments
Kawasaki Motorcycle Stole...
September 16, 2020Comments
Student Activity Bus Desi...
September 16, 2020Comments
Deputy City Manager Honor...
September 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH