2 Men Facing Theft Charges

Two Salina men are facing theft charges following a short foot chase in the parking lot at Walmart.

Police report that 23-year-old Brentt E. Killingsworth and 33-year-old Jerry Lee Vaughn, Jr. were booked into the Saline County Jail on Tuesday in connection to the case.

Store staff observed the two placing items valued around $778 in a cart and confronted Killingsworth when he left without paying. Police say he fled upon seeing officers in the parking lot.

Killingsworth has a felony drug warrant from Reno County while Vaughan, Jr.has warrants in Saline County as well.