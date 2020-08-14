2 Juveniles Charged in Car Theft

A pair of teenagers are arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, belonging to 36-year-old Tyler Lind, Salina, was stolen between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 5:15 a.m. Thursday from the 400 block of State St.

Lind says he left a spare key inside of the vehicle.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the stolen car was seen in the 100 block of Overhill Rd. being driven by a juvenile male. However, officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

At 12:30 a.m. Friday, an officer spotted the vehicle in the 200 block of E. Claflin Ave. and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle had four juveniles inside, two males and two females–all of whom are 14-years-old.

After completing the investigation, officers arrested the two males and charged them with theft and curfew violation.

The stolen vehicle, valued at $1,000, has since been returned to its owner.